Environmentalists Welcome SC's Stay Order On Aravallis, Want Panel To Have Experts

New Delhi: Environmentalists objecting to the new definition of Aravallis welcomed the Supreme Court's move to stay its order on redefining Aravallis on Monday.

They demanded that the new panel to study the issue should also have environment experts and not just bureaucrats. The top court kept in abeyance the directions in its November 20, 2025, verdict that had accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges recommended by a committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC). It also proposed to constitute a high-powered committee comprising domain experts to undertake an exhaustive and holistic examination of the issue.

Environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari said the manner in which mining has been going in the Aravallis is an administrative and governance failure.

"This judicial intervention was much needed. It is a welcome step by the Supreme Court to stay the directive, but it is important that the committee which is going to be formed should have ecologists, environmentalists and not just bureaucrats," she told news agency PTI.

Neelam Ahluwalia, founder member of the People for Aravallis group, termed the directive of the apex court as an "interim win". "What we actually require is for the government to stop all mining activities in the Aravallis. We need a complete, detailed, independent environment and social impact assessment, cumulative of the entire range, on people's health and the ecosystem to determine how much of the Aravalli has already been destroyed," she told news agency PTI.

Ahluwalia added, "We will not back down until all our demands are met and the Aravallis are protected on the ground". Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha termed the order of the top court as an "unprecedented decision".