Environmentalists Call For Sustainable Packaging Solutions Across Country After Mother Dairy's Launch Of Biodegradable Milk Pouch
Experts opine that if this initiative proves to be effective, it can encourage other dairy companies to explore similar sustainable alternatives, reports Santu Das
Published : June 6, 2026 at 9:16 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after a dairy company introduced naturally degradable milk pouches in a bid to preserve the environment, environmentalists on Saturday said that sustainable packaging solutions should be promoted across the country.
They also said that if this initiative proves to be effective in future, it can encourage other cooperatives and private dairy companies to explore similar sustainable alternatives.
Mother Dairy has claimed that the initiative taken by it is a first-of-its-kind milk packaging that transforms into bioavailable wax, which is naturally broken down by microbes present in the soil to turn it into natural elements within a few years.
The dairy company stated that with this new naturally degradable milk packaging, it is taking an additional step towards enhancing sustainability and reducing the impact on the environment.
Use of plastic pouches has become a significant challenge for India and other countries as these plastic poses environmental and health hazards.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, India generates nearly 3.5 million metric tonnes of plastic waste annually, equating to an average of 11 kg per person.
The Central government has taken several steps over the recent years, including special emphasis on mass awareness to tackle the issue of plastic pollution.
Referring to the initiative taken by the dairy company, environmentalist B S Vohra said the introduction of naturally degradable milk pouches is a timely and positive step and it demonstrates that sustainability can be integrated into everyday consumer products and highlights the importance of reducing plastic waste at source.
Asserting that Mother Dairy as a major player can set an industry benchmark, he said, "If the packaging proves effective, affordable and scalable, it may encourage cooperatives such as Amul and private dairy companies to explore similar sustainable alternatives."
"Sustainable packaging solutions should be promoted across the country, provided they are scientifically validated, economically viable and supported by appropriate policies and infrastructure," he said.
"Consumers are key stakeholders in sustainability. By choosing environmentally responsible products, reducing waste, segregating waste at source, and supporting recycling efforts, they can help drive demand for greener practices and accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable future," he said.
Environmentalist Tannuja Chauhan told ETV Bharat, "The claims being made about this packaging are quite remarkable: that it first converts into a bio-available wax and then fully degrades into soil within a span of two years, without leaving behind any microplastics or residues."
"If it is actually true, this could be a major breakthrough in sustainable packaging. However, the absence of publicly available information about the actual materials used in the manufacturing of this packaging raises some crucial questions," she said.
The environmentalist further said claims should not rely solely on test certifications. They should also be supported by transparency regarding composition details, manufacturing inputs, and independent verification.
"At present, the public is being asked to trust the outcome without being shown the ingredients of this packaging, and that is not how scientific accountability is typically established. Such high environmental claims require higher transparency. Hence, until the exact details of the materials used and supporting data are made publicly available, it is reasonable to approach such claims with cautious optimism rather than oblivious acceptance," she added.
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