ETV Bharat / bharat

Environmentalists Call For Sustainable Packaging Solutions Across Country After Mother Dairy's Launch Of Biodegradable Milk Pouch

Mother Dairy has claimed that the pouch will be naturally broken down by microbes present in the soil to turn it into natural elements within few years. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A day after a dairy company introduced naturally degradable milk pouches in a bid to preserve the environment, environmentalists on Saturday said that sustainable packaging solutions should be promoted across the country.

They also said that if this initiative proves to be effective in future, it can encourage other cooperatives and private dairy companies to explore similar sustainable alternatives.

Mother Dairy has claimed that the initiative taken by it is a first-of-its-kind milk packaging that transforms into bioavailable wax, which is naturally broken down by microbes present in the soil to turn it into natural elements within a few years.

The dairy company stated that with this new naturally degradable milk packaging, it is taking an additional step towards enhancing sustainability and reducing the impact on the environment.

Use of plastic pouches has become a significant challenge for India and other countries as these plastic poses environmental and health hazards.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, India generates nearly 3.5 million metric tonnes of plastic waste annually, equating to an average of 11 kg per person.

The Central government has taken several steps over the recent years, including special emphasis on mass awareness to tackle the issue of plastic pollution.

Referring to the initiative taken by the dairy company, environmentalist B S Vohra said the introduction of naturally degradable milk pouches is a timely and positive step and it demonstrates that sustainability can be integrated into everyday consumer products and highlights the importance of reducing plastic waste at source.