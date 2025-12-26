ETV Bharat / bharat

Environmentalists Call For Elimination Of Delhi Pollution Source

A cyclist makes his way as a layer of smog covers the city during a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Thursday, December 25, 2025 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Environmentalists on Friday unequivocally stated recurring air pollution crisis in Delhi every year during the winter season can be tackled only through the elimination of the source of pollution.

Notably, Northern India, which includes the national capital, faces significant air pollution each winter due to multiple factors, including stubble burning. Last week, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav reviewed action plans of the state governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for tackling the prevailing adverse air pollution situation in the region. He directed to take necessary steps to ensure visible improvement in the prevailing air quality situation across the National Capital Region (NCR) within a week.

Yadav highlighted the significance of a scientifically formulated, technology-based, and convergence-focused greening strategy for Delhi and the NCR districts, which he said is crucial for improving the ecological security of the NCR and guaranteeing sustainable enhancements in air quality.

What do environmentalists say?

Speaking to ETV Bharat, environmenatalist Dr Anil Gupta emphasised on ending the source of the pollution. "Elimination of the source of the pollution is necessary. The present government in Delhi has identified the source of the pollution. They are working along with the Centre. The situation will improve within the next two years," he said.

Gupta, who is also a member of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), alleged that the previous Aam Aadmi Party government did not work on the source of the pollution.

"The previous government has not worked on the source of the pollution. They were just suppressing (this issue)," he said. He also mentioned about the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for improving air quality in 131 non-attainment and Million Plus Cities/Urban Agglomerations across 24 States and Union Territories.