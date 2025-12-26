Environmentalists Call For Elimination Of Delhi Pollution Source
Delhi faces significant air pollution every winter. This is due to many factors, like stubble burning.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 8:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Environmentalists on Friday unequivocally stated recurring air pollution crisis in Delhi every year during the winter season can be tackled only through the elimination of the source of pollution.
Notably, Northern India, which includes the national capital, faces significant air pollution each winter due to multiple factors, including stubble burning. Last week, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav reviewed action plans of the state governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for tackling the prevailing adverse air pollution situation in the region. He directed to take necessary steps to ensure visible improvement in the prevailing air quality situation across the National Capital Region (NCR) within a week.
Yadav highlighted the significance of a scientifically formulated, technology-based, and convergence-focused greening strategy for Delhi and the NCR districts, which he said is crucial for improving the ecological security of the NCR and guaranteeing sustainable enhancements in air quality.
What do environmentalists say?
Speaking to ETV Bharat, environmenatalist Dr Anil Gupta emphasised on ending the source of the pollution. "Elimination of the source of the pollution is necessary. The present government in Delhi has identified the source of the pollution. They are working along with the Centre. The situation will improve within the next two years," he said.
Gupta, who is also a member of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), alleged that the previous Aam Aadmi Party government did not work on the source of the pollution.
"The previous government has not worked on the source of the pollution. They were just suppressing (this issue)," he said. He also mentioned about the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for improving air quality in 131 non-attainment and Million Plus Cities/Urban Agglomerations across 24 States and Union Territories.
Dr Gupta also informed that the DPCC also seeks suggestions for the public, including students on the air pollution issue.
Another environmentalist, BS Vohra, while referring to reports that China reportedly tackled the air pollution in the last decade, said, "There is strictness in China."
Citing the reasons for recurring air pollution in the national capital, he told ETV Bharat, "The main reason is due to several agencies. There is a lack of will. There should be one agency. There should be accountability."
"65 per cent of pollution in the national capital are from neighbouring states. The situation will improve if there is a check on it," he said. Asked about the World Bank recently approved financing for programs to promote clean air in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Vohra quipped, "If this is utilised properly, then it can bring a change."
As per a communique issued by the World Bank India on December 11, 2025, the World Bank Board of Executive Directors have approved financing for two critical programs in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to help improve air quality for 270 million people, with clean air benefits spilling over to other states on December 10, 2025.
Expressing similar views, another environmentalist, Deepak Ramesh Gaur, told ETV Bharat, "We have to strictly reduce the pollutants. We have to reduce the emission of pollutants. In addition to that, we have to end the source of the pollution."
