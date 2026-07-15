Environmentalists Bat For Use Of Tethered Caps In Packaged Drinking Water, Beverage Bottles
Major beverage companies have said a petition in this regard must be dismissed as it does not violate environmental laws, reports Santu Das.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Environmentalists on Wednesday strongly advocated for introduction of 'tethered caps' in packaged drinking water and beverage bottles stressing such step would further help in tackling single use plastic pollution.
The call for use of tethered caps by the environmentalists came in the wake of the responses filed before the National Green Tribunal by several (FMCG) companies including Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited, PepsiCo India Holding Private Limited and ITC Limited in connection with a petition on plastic pollution resulting from the widespread use of plastic bottle caps in packaged drinking water and beverage bottles.
The Tribunal had earlier sought response from the FMCG companies after an applicant, Aakash Ranison, asserted that though all the plastic bottles are collected but their plastic caps which are detachable are not which results in environmental pollution.
In its recently submitted response before the Tribunal, several FMCG companies stated the petition should be dismissed. "The present original application is unsupported by the documents, studies, or data relied upon. It is liable to be dismissed as it does not identify any violation of any existing environmental laws in India. Instead, it seeks introduction of new design mandates, which are policy decisions of a legislative and technical nature, and fall within the domain of expert bodies and the legislature," Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited said in its reply to the Tribunal.
The application is misconceived without any India specific data or study establishing cap contribution to litter or marine pollution, it said.
In its response, PepsiCo India Holding Private Limited stated that mere non-adoption of a particular packaging design, which is neither mandated nor even contemplated under Indian law, cannot give rise to any cause of action or liability.
The applicant has "failed" to place on record any scientific study, empirical assessment, waste-characterisation analysis, or other credible data demonstrating that tethered beverage caps constitute one of the highest, predominant, or disproportionately significant contributors to plastic litter or environmental leakage in India, it said.
In India, approximately 3.5 million metric tonnes of plastic waste is produced each year. Single-use plastic products significantly contribute to plastic pollution in rivers which emerged as a major challenge as it take many years to decompose.
Extended Producers Responsibilty (EPR) guidelines encourage sustainable plastic packaging. This includes enhancing the recyclability of plastic packaging.
Environmentalists views
Referring to the issue arising out of the single use plastic, Prakriti Srivastava, a retired IFS officer emphasised on adoption of eco friendly solutions.
Mentioning about the tethered caps, she told ETV Bharat, "Whatever the law may state, it is something which everyone should adopt gladly because in some way a little bit, it will help addressing the problem of plastic pollution. If a good suggestion is being given, they should adopt it , rather than blocking it. Plastic is harmful for the environment."
"I hope that the NGT rules in favour of tethered caps. Because it will be at least a small intervention in plastic waste management even though it is not a solution for the problem," she said.
The environmentalist further said, "We should be concerned about environment and should be finding solutions for that . There is so much of technology. Can we not find out such technology which is going to favour earth? In fact these companies should invest on technologies which address the single use plastic issue rather than keep using this material which is so harmful to ur earth."
Environmentalist Tannuja Chauhan told ETV Bharat, "The attempt by FMCG giants to dismiss the petition on technical grounds that tethered caps are a 'policy matter' is a deliberate attempt to evade accountability under the polluter pays principle. The question is not merely whether an existing law explicitly mandates tethered caps, but whether these companies are willing to take responsibility for the environmental harm caused by the products they place on the market."
"It is a well-known fact that plastic bottle caps are among the most commonly littered single use plastic items. Because they are small and easily detached, they frequently escape waste collection systems, ending up in our land, rivers, lakes and oceans - where they remain for decades, then fragment into microplastics, and pose serious risks to wildlife and ecosystems," she said.
The environmentalist asserted that continuing to market bottles with detachable caps while arguing that no law specifically prohibits them is brazenly trying to evade responsibility of producers to prevent avoidable pollution at its source.
"Transitioning to tethered caps, redesigning packaging to improve recyclability, investing in robust collection and recycling infrastructure, and setting measurable targets to reduce plastic leakage into the environment will help mitigate these grave issues. Not to mention, the companies that profit from plastic packaging must also be made to bear responsibility for ensuring it does not become an ongoing environmental hazard," she said.
Environmentalist BS Vohra told ETV Bharat, "The question is not whether tethered caps are a legislative issue, but whether India can afford to ignore a preventable source of plastic pollution. If scientific evidence shows tethered caps reduce litter and improve recycling, policymakers should evaluate their introduction through due consultation. Product design, producer responsibility, and effective waste management must work together to tackle plastic pollution."
The next hearing on the matter is scheduled to be held on September 1.
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