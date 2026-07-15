ETV Bharat / bharat

Environmentalists Bat For Use Of Tethered Caps In Packaged Drinking Water, Beverage Bottles

New Delhi: Environmentalists on Wednesday strongly advocated for introduction of 'tethered caps' in packaged drinking water and beverage bottles stressing such step would further help in tackling single use plastic pollution.



The call for use of tethered caps by the environmentalists came in the wake of the responses filed before the National Green Tribunal by several (FMCG) companies including Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited, PepsiCo India Holding Private Limited and ITC Limited in connection with a petition on plastic pollution resulting from the widespread use of plastic bottle caps in packaged drinking water and beverage bottles.

The Tribunal had earlier sought response from the FMCG companies after an applicant, Aakash Ranison, asserted that though all the plastic bottles are collected but their plastic caps which are detachable are not which results in environmental pollution.

In its recently submitted response before the Tribunal, several FMCG companies stated the petition should be dismissed. "The present original application is unsupported by the documents, studies, or data relied upon. It is liable to be dismissed as it does not identify any violation of any existing environmental laws in India. Instead, it seeks introduction of new design mandates, which are policy decisions of a legislative and technical nature, and fall within the domain of expert bodies and the legislature," Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited said in its reply to the Tribunal.

The application is misconceived without any India specific data or study establishing cap contribution to litter or marine pollution, it said.

In its response, PepsiCo India Holding Private Limited stated that mere non-adoption of a particular packaging design, which is neither mandated nor even contemplated under Indian law, cannot give rise to any cause of action or liability.

The applicant has "failed" to place on record any scientific study, empirical assessment, waste-characterisation analysis, or other credible data demonstrating that tethered beverage caps constitute one of the highest, predominant, or disproportionately significant contributors to plastic litter or environmental leakage in India, it said.

In India, approximately 3.5 million metric tonnes of plastic waste is produced each year. Single-use plastic products significantly contribute to plastic pollution in rivers which emerged as a major challenge as it take many years to decompose.



Extended Producers Responsibilty (EPR) guidelines encourage sustainable plastic packaging. This includes enhancing the recyclability of plastic packaging.

Environmentalists views