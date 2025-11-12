ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi's Pollution Is A Year-Long Issue, Should Be Treated As Such: Environmentalist Jitendra Nagar

He said that the level of fine dust particles (PM 2.5 and PM 10) in Delhi's air remains at dangerous levels throughout the year, but the weather conditions in winter make it worse.

He added, "In Delhi, traffic, construction work, dust on roads, poor waste management, and toxic fumes from landfill sites are all factors that contribute to year-round pollution. It's just that during winters, it's more visible due to haze and smog."

The professor began by saying that Delhi's pollution problem in is not a seasonal threat, but a year-long problem. He said that both the government and the general public assume that pollution is only a winter issue, whereas in reality, its sources are active year-round.

New Delhi: The drastic deterioration of the air quality in Delhi with the onset of winter is now an established event, albeit morbid, in the National Capital Region's annual calendar. With Delhi's air having turned toxic once again this year, ETV Bharat spoke to Jitendra Nagar, environmentalist and professor at Department of Environmental Sciences in Delhi University.

Nagar said the state government must develop a solid year-round policy to address this problem. If pollution control is limited to winters, it will never be eliminated, and suggested that the public transport system be made more effective, in addition to controlling the rising number of vehicles in the capital.

He also emphasised that regular cleaning, modern waste disposal methods, and strict monitoring of landfill sites are essential to prevent road dust.

Not only is pollution affecting the air, but also having a profound impact on people's quality of lives and mental health. Nagar said the impact of pollution is now clearly visible on the Happiness Index. People are constantly troubled by fatigue, headaches, eye irritation, and breathing problems. This is affecting both quality of life and mental peace. He said that the continuously declining Happiness Index in Delhi indicates that clean air has now become a basic necessity for its residents.

The environmentalist further said that instead of simply cleaning the air with machines or banning vehicles for a few days, the government should work towards increasing public awareness. No plan can be successful unless citizens voluntarily take responsibility. Only if people themselves reduce the number of vehicles, use public transport, and stop burning garbage in the open, will change be visible.

Nagar believes Delhi's pollution is a multi-layered crisis that cannot be solved solely at the government level. Local bodies, industrial units, and citizens must work together. He said, "Expressing concern solely on the basis of Air Quality Index (AQI) is not enough. We must understand that pollution is a matter of our breathing. It affects our health, sleep, mood, and even our Happiness Index.

The DU professor also warned that if immediate action is not taken to address the pollution crisis, Delhi's air could become even more dangerous in the coming years. It will then no longer be only a breathing problem, but also have lasting impact on mental health, children's development, and immune system of the elderly.

Finally, he said that clean air in Delhi is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Unless we consider this a year-round problem and work towards a solution, neither will the air become clean, nor will people's Happiness Index rise.