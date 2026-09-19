ETV Bharat / bharat

Environmental Protection Collective National, Global Responsibility: Justice Prakash Shrivastava

New Delhi: Environmental protection is not merely an obligation of one institution or one sector, it is a collective national and global responsibility, National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said on Saturday.

Speaking at the International Conference on 'The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics', being organised by the NGT at Vigyan Bhavan here in the presence of Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) Bhupender Yadav, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and other dignitaries, Justice Shrivastava welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying his leadership has given a new momentum to India's journey towards environmental sustainability.

He said under PM Modi's leadership, India has undertaken several transformative initiatives that reflects a comprehensive approach to environmental governance. He said initiatives like Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, International Solar Alliance, demonstrate India's commitment not only to national action, but also to global environmental cooperation. He said these reflect a larger vision of India that is cleaner, greener, more resilient and more sustainable.

Extending his warm welcome to the judges and delegates from countries like Armenia, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Kenya and the United Kingdom, he said their presence reinforces the fact that environmental challenges do not recognise national boundaries.