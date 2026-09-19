Environmental Protection Collective National, Global Responsibility: Justice Prakash Shrivastava
Says initiatives like Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, International Solar Alliance, demonstrate India's commitment to national action and global environmental cooperation, reports Santu Das.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Environmental protection is not merely an obligation of one institution or one sector, it is a collective national and global responsibility, National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said on Saturday.
Speaking at the International Conference on 'The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics', being organised by the NGT at Vigyan Bhavan here in the presence of Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) Bhupender Yadav, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and other dignitaries, Justice Shrivastava welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying his leadership has given a new momentum to India's journey towards environmental sustainability.
He said under PM Modi's leadership, India has undertaken several transformative initiatives that reflects a comprehensive approach to environmental governance. He said initiatives like Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, International Solar Alliance, demonstrate India's commitment not only to national action, but also to global environmental cooperation. He said these reflect a larger vision of India that is cleaner, greener, more resilient and more sustainable.
Extending his warm welcome to the judges and delegates from countries like Armenia, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Kenya and the United Kingdom, he said their presence reinforces the fact that environmental challenges do not recognise national boundaries.
Expressing concern over growing climate change, the Chairperson said, "We meet today at a time when climate change is altering ecosystems, economies and patterns of human inhabitation. Extreme weather events are increasingly becoming consequential. Biodiversity and natural resources are under increasing pressure. Pollution is crossing geographical boundaries. And most importantly, the consequences of environmental degradation are being felt most severely by those who are least responsible for them."
"This brings us to the central question before us: What kind of planet are we going to leave for the next generation? And equally important, what legal, institutional and social responses are required today to secure their future? It is in this context that the theme of our conference, the future of environment and climate dynamics, assumes great significance," he said.
Justice Shrivastava said deliberations of this conference are structured around four substantive technical sessions.
"Our discussions over these two days must take us from principles to practice, from knowledge to action, from national efforts to meaningful global cooperation. We must remember that environmental protection is ultimately about people, justice and future of our planet. Let us work towards a future in which development is sustainable, justice is equitable, ecological governance is responsible and the earth remains healthy and habitable for generations yet unborn," he added.
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