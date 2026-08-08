ETV Bharat / bharat

Environmental Performance Index 2026 Report: Estonia No. 1, India No. 176

Hyderabad: India stands at the 176th position, according to the Environmental Performance Index (EPI) 2026 report.

The EPI evaluated 177 countries based on 47 parameters, such as environmental health and climate change, and compiled a ranking. India’s 176th position means it is the second-worst and second-most polluted country in the world. According to the index, air quality in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka is better than in India.

In the EPI 2026, India has got a score of 22.46. Although India's EPI score has improved by 7.47 points over the last decade, its performance remains weak due to persistent challenges regarding environmental health, ecosystem protection, and combating climate change.

The primary factor affecting India's ranking is its poor environmental health performance; it ranks 174th in this category with a score of 15.13. Air pollution is a major concern.

India ranks 175th in air quality (AQI), with a score of only 7.89. Indicators such as the ambient PM2.5 DALY rate (0.49; -6.20 over 10 years), carbon monoxide exposure (0.00; -2.88), and sulfur dioxide exposure (8.94; -2.20) reflect this poor performance. This indicates that industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, coal-based energy generation, and biomass burning continue to pose persistent problems.

Poor waste management and unsafe drinking water have impacted the ranking: India has shown improvement in sanitation and drinking water facilities. While its score has risen by 8.33 points over 10 years to reach 26.35, performance remains below global standards.

Unsafe sanitation (27.05, +9.25) and unsafe drinking water (25.88, +7.72) continue to affect public health. Additionally, the poor state of waste management is a cause for concern; the score for sustainably managed solid waste stands at just 18.40 (ranked 141st).

India’s score for Ecosystem Vitality is also very low. It ranks 171st with a score of 22.82. Biodiversity and habitat conservation is one of the weakest areas, where it ranks 174th with a score of 9.09.

Low scores in terrestrial biome protection (1.13), protected area representation (3.58), and protected area connectivity (0.60) reflect inadequate ecosystem conservation. The index score is 31.62, marking a decline of 9.05 points, which indicates mounting pressure on endangered species.

Forest conservation poses another challenge for India. India's forest score stands at 17.97, a decline of 3.96 points over 10 years. The 'tree cover loss' indicator scored 16.71, showing a change of -3.96. This reflects the deterioration of forests due to land-use changes, infrastructure expansion, and developmental pressures.

The agricultural picture presents a mixed scenario. India ranks first in 'Relative Crop Yield' with a score of 100, indicating high agricultural productivity. However, environmental impact remains a concern, as evidenced by the metrics for 'Pesticide Pollution Risk' (45.75, -17.16) and 'Phosphorus Surplus' (38.89, -0.28). These figures highlight concerns regarding chemical usage and nutrient-related pollution.

What Does The Topper, Estonia, Have That India Lacks?

Located in the Baltic region of Northern Europe with a population of approximately 1.4 million, Estonia holds the top spot in the EPI 2026 with a score of 74.79. Estonia's high ranking reflects robust environmental governance, clean technologies, effective waste management systems, and sound climate policies.

India's low ranking is primarily attributed to air pollution, poor waste management, biodiversity loss, inadequate wastewater treatment, and a high risk of future emissions, despite improvements in sectors like agriculture and sanitation. While India has made strides in areas such as sanitation, renewable energy, and agricultural productivity, these improvements are insufficient to tackle its major environmental challenges.