'Environmental Governance Must Not Remain A Reactive Exercise': SC On Illegal Sand Mining
The top court said such concerns require an unabated, sustained, vigilant and proactive institutional response from the state machinery at all levels.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 26, 2026 at 10:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stressed that environmental governance must not remain a reactive measure, dependent solely on judicial prodding or the fear of personal liability before constitutional courts.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta made these observations while passing a slew of directions for effective implementation of environmental and statutory safeguards in the regions affected by rampant illegal sand mining within and around the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary.
The bench said issues arising in the present proceedings are not isolated instances of regulatory breach but concern continuing ecological destruction, degradation of protected wildlife habitats, organised illegal mining operations, erosion of public infrastructure, and a serious breakdown of the rule of law in ecologically sensitive regions.
It said such concerns require an unabated, sustained, vigilant and proactive institutional response from the state machinery at all levels. "Environmental governance cannot be reduced to a reactive exercise undertaken only after repeated judicial intervention or upon threat of personal accountability before constitutional courts," it observed.
"The constitutional obligations flowing from Articles 21, 48A and 51A(g) of the Constitution of India cast a continuing duty upon the State and its instrumentalities to anticipate environmental harm, prevent ecological degradation and ensure preservation of fragile ecosystems through effective governance and enforcement," it added.
The bench referred to the compliance affidavits filed by Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It said the affidavits now filed disclose a degree of administrative movement and institutional coordination which was conspicuously absent when the matter was previously considered.
Referring to the record, the bench said it indicated that several crucial decisions relating to surveillance infrastructure, constitution of enforcement mechanisms, operational coordination, seizure protocols and inter-departmental action plans were undertaken only after judicial intervention assumed a "more coercive and supervisory character".
The bench said it is constrained to observe that the compliance affidavits filed by Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh do not satisfactorily address the specific issue concerning the operation of unregistered and unidentified vehicles allegedly engaged in illegal mining and transportation activities.
The bench added that the affidavits also do not disclose any concrete or effective enforcement framework evolved for dealing with such violations.
Exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the bench directed these three states to undertake immediate and effective steps for the augmentation of field-level enforcement officials in the respective forest departments, including recruitment to vacant posts of forest guards and other frontline enforcement personnel.
The bench directed these three states to take effective steps for the establishment and operationalisation of surveillance and monitoring infrastructure in the affected regions, including CCTV surveillance systems, integrated monitoring mechanisms, control centres and allied technological infrastructure.
"The said process shall be undertaken on a war footing and all substantial surveillance measures proposed pursuant to the earlier orders of this court shall be fast-tracked and operationalised, as far as practicable, within a period of six months from the date of this order," it said. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 22.
The National Chambal Sanctuary is a 5,400-sq km tri-state protected area. Besides the endangered gharial (long-snouted crocodile), it is home to the red-crowned roof turtle and the endangered Ganges River Dolphin.
Located on the Chambal River near the tripoint of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the sanctuary was first declared a protected area in Madhya Pradesh in 1978 and now constitutes a long and narrow eco-reserve co-administered by the three states.
Read More