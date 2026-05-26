ETV Bharat / bharat

'Environmental Governance Must Not Remain A Reactive Exercise': SC On Illegal Sand Mining

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stressed that environmental governance must not remain a reactive measure, dependent solely on judicial prodding or the fear of personal liability before constitutional courts.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta made these observations while passing a slew of directions for effective implementation of environmental and statutory safeguards in the regions affected by rampant illegal sand mining within and around the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary.

The bench said issues arising in the present proceedings are not isolated instances of regulatory breach but concern continuing ecological destruction, degradation of protected wildlife habitats, organised illegal mining operations, erosion of public infrastructure, and a serious breakdown of the rule of law in ecologically sensitive regions.

It said such concerns require an unabated, sustained, vigilant and proactive institutional response from the state machinery at all levels. "Environmental governance cannot be reduced to a reactive exercise undertaken only after repeated judicial intervention or upon threat of personal accountability before constitutional courts," it observed.

"The constitutional obligations flowing from Articles 21, 48A and 51A(g) of the Constitution of India cast a continuing duty upon the State and its instrumentalities to anticipate environmental harm, prevent ecological degradation and ensure preservation of fragile ecosystems through effective governance and enforcement," it added.

The bench referred to the compliance affidavits filed by Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It said the affidavits now filed disclose a degree of administrative movement and institutional coordination which was conspicuously absent when the matter was previously considered.

Referring to the record, the bench said it indicated that several crucial decisions relating to surveillance infrastructure, constitution of enforcement mechanisms, operational coordination, seizure protocols and inter-departmental action plans were undertaken only after judicial intervention assumed a "more coercive and supervisory character".