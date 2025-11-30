ETV Bharat / bharat

Environmental Clearance To Proposed Coal Mine At Kete Extension In Hasdeo Stirs Controversy

Surguja: The environmental clearance for a proposed coal mine at Kete Extension in the Hasdeo forest for Adani group is once again at the centre of controversy. The approval has led to concern among the locals. There has been opposition from tribal village councils, and questions are being raised about the environmental impacts of the project.

Not only the villagers but even the urban residents of the area are concerned about protecting the Hasdeo forest. They say the mine will impact not only the forest but also the ancient heritage of Ramgarh mountain. Meanwhile, politics has also intensified around the issue.

The locals say that while nothing can be done about the existing mines, the new ones, especially the Kate Extension, should be stopped. They are not in favour of a new mine and point out that the historic Ramgarh mountain, which is a centre of religious faith, is threatened.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at the Centre has granted environmental clearance for land diversion for the Kete Coal Extension coal mine. This approval allocates 1,742,600 hectares of land for the Kete Extension Open Cast Coal Mines and Pit Head Coal Washery Project.

Of this area, 1,742,155 hectares is protected forest land, and 0.445 hectares is revenue land. The villagers say this will cause significant environmental damage as thousands of trees will be chopped and the people will be displaced.

A participant in the Hasdeo movement, Luv Dubey said, "The same thing happened when the Congress was in power. Now that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power, the same thing is being repeated. Despite the change in power, nothing has changed. This government has even granted permission. It was stated that under the unanimous resolution passed in the state Assembly, there would be no further extensions. There would be no further excavation. But everyone knows what is going to happen now."