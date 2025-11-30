Environmental Clearance To Proposed Coal Mine At Kete Extension In Hasdeo Stirs Controversy
Questions are being raised about the environmental impacts of the project and the threat to the ecology of Ramgarh hill.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST
Surguja: The environmental clearance for a proposed coal mine at Kete Extension in the Hasdeo forest for Adani group is once again at the centre of controversy. The approval has led to concern among the locals. There has been opposition from tribal village councils, and questions are being raised about the environmental impacts of the project.
Not only the villagers but even the urban residents of the area are concerned about protecting the Hasdeo forest. They say the mine will impact not only the forest but also the ancient heritage of Ramgarh mountain. Meanwhile, politics has also intensified around the issue.
The locals say that while nothing can be done about the existing mines, the new ones, especially the Kate Extension, should be stopped. They are not in favour of a new mine and point out that the historic Ramgarh mountain, which is a centre of religious faith, is threatened.
The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at the Centre has granted environmental clearance for land diversion for the Kete Coal Extension coal mine. This approval allocates 1,742,600 hectares of land for the Kete Extension Open Cast Coal Mines and Pit Head Coal Washery Project.
Of this area, 1,742,155 hectares is protected forest land, and 0.445 hectares is revenue land. The villagers say this will cause significant environmental damage as thousands of trees will be chopped and the people will be displaced.
A participant in the Hasdeo movement, Luv Dubey said, "The same thing happened when the Congress was in power. Now that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power, the same thing is being repeated. Despite the change in power, nothing has changed. This government has even granted permission. It was stated that under the unanimous resolution passed in the state Assembly, there would be no further extensions. There would be no further excavation. But everyone knows what is going to happen now."
He further pointed out, "The Ramgarh mountain is being continuously damaged. The government, which worships and invokes Lord Ram's name, is also playing politics on this issue. Our faith and identity are being tampered with. Attempts are being made to destroy what we have inherited. If the extension continues, 1700 hectares (4500 acres) of forest will be cut down, millions of trees will be sacrificed, and Ramgarh mountain will undoubtedly be harmed. Despite this, if the government is doing this, it is extremely sad."
Dubey went on to state that despite the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) being in place, the provisions under the Fifth Schedule are being flouted.
"We have consistently protested against this and will continue to do so. The problem here is that the government does not take democratic protests seriously," he underlined.
Another concerned citizen Alexander Kerkatta pointed out that the approval for the expansion of mining is detrimental to the environment and the existence of the Ramgarh mountain.
"The BJP and Congress governments are working for industrialists, not for the public," he charged.
Meanwhile, Congress leader T.S. Singhdeo claimed that the government is neither listening to the opposition nor the public.
"We are considering all options. We will continue our fight. If necessary, we will also seek legal assistance. We have senior advocates in the High Court and we can present our case through them," he said.
The former Deputy Chief Minister underlined that the party leaders had contacted the Prime Minister's Office on this matter but the concerns raised by them were ignored.
"The Ramji temple located at the top of Ramgarh mountain is within a 10 km radius of the proposed mining site. Despite this, the approval of the Kete extension is unfortunate,” Singh Deo questioned.
BJP legislator Prabodh Minj said that the Congress is unnecessarily blaming the saffron party on the issue. 'Our party even formed a team to investigate the matter. We also gathered public opinion. The team submitted its report. Now it is up to the government to decide what action to take. Mining is already underway there. The government will seriously consider this and then move forward," Minj said.
Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has criticised the government over the environmental clearance granted to the Kate Extension. He said that the central and state governments want to hand over Jal, Jungle, Zameen (water, forests and land) to industrialists.
Responding to the Congress's allegations, the state’s Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Rajwade said the government knows the difference between right and wrong. "The government's intention is to provide employment. People will find employment when industries and factories are established," she said.
Read More