ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Private Secretaries To Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Abruptly Removed

New Delhi: The Environment Ministry has simultaneously removed its private secretary and two additional private secretaries. The private secretary to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav was removed on "administrative grounds", while the appointment of one additional private secretary was terminated, and the other additional private secretary was "prematurely repatriated" to his parent cadre.

The decision was announced through three different orders issued on July 3. They did not mention the reasons for the officials' removal. The private secretary who has been relieved is Amar Singh, an Indian Revenue Service officer from the 2010 batch.

"Amar Singh IRS, private secretary to the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is repatriated to his parent cadre, that is Department of Revenue, on administrative grounds and relieved of his duties with immediate effect," according to the ministry's order.

The additional private secretary whose appointment has been terminated is Ayush Saran.