Environment Ministry Flags Enforcement Lapses By Meghalaya Over Illegal Coal Mine Blast
The Environment Ministry stated Meghalaya’s illegal coal mine blast killing 18 lacked environmental clearance; state authorities hold enforcement responsibility, reports Santu Das
Published : July 1, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has claimed that the coal mining in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, where 18 miners tragically died in a blast in February, received no environmental clearance by the competent authority.
The ministry told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the primary responsibility for enforcement at the field level, as well as for investigation, regulatory oversight, and preventive measures against illegal mining, lies with the state authorities. The NGT had sought its response over the tragic incident.
Notably, the Tribunal, after the tragic incident, took suo motu cognisance of a news report which claimed that 18 miners were killed in a blast at an illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills District. The explosion occurred in the illegal coal mine at Mynsyngat in the Thangsko area.
The report claimed that the mine owners, backed by politicians and other influential people, continue to operate illegally, despite the NGT's blanket ban on mining of coal and transportation in April 2014, which was later upheld by the Supreme Court.
The NGT bench then noted that the matter indicates violations and non-compliance of NGT’s orders, including violations of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981; the Indian Forest Act, 1927; and the Environment Protection Act, 1986.
It noted that the report raises substantial issues relating to compliance with the environmental norms and implementation of the provisions of scheduled enactment.
What does the environment ministry say?
In its response submitted before the Tribunal recently, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change stated that its regional office in Meghalaya's Shillong primarily undertakes functions relating to the monitoring of compliance of environmental and forest clearances and coordination on environmental governance matters.
It was informed that in Meghalaya, there are only three projects that have been awarded environmental clearance for coal mining. Out of these projects, two are in the East Jaintia Hills district and one in the West Khasi Hills district.
Referring to the location of the tragic incident, the ministry said, as per the records available with it, no environmental clearance has been granted by the competent authority for coal mining in the area in question.
It stated that immediately after the incident was reported on February 6, it had asked the Meghalaya government to submit a factual report on the incident.
The ministry said it examined the report of the Meghalaya government and found that the incident involved an alleged explosion/blasting inside an illegal coal mine in the East Jaintia Hills District, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.
It disclosed that enforcement actions, including registration of FIRs, arrests, seizure of illegally mined coal, and extensive raid and inspection operations, were undertaken by the district administration, police, and other concerned authorities.
The ministry further said that the primary responsibility for field-level enforcement, investigation, regulatory supervision, and preventive action against illegal mining, including illegal extraction, transportation, and storage of minerals, vests with the concerned state authorities, which are duly empowered under Section 23C of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, to frame and enforce measures for the prevention of such illegal activities.
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