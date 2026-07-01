ETV Bharat / bharat

Environment Ministry Flags Enforcement Lapses By Meghalaya Over Illegal Coal Mine Blast

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has claimed that the coal mining in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, where 18 miners tragically died in a blast in February, received no environmental clearance by the competent authority.

The ministry told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the primary responsibility for enforcement at the field level, as well as for investigation, regulatory oversight, and preventive measures against illegal mining, lies with the state authorities. The NGT had sought its response over the tragic incident.

Notably, the Tribunal, after the tragic incident, took suo motu cognisance of a news report which claimed that 18 miners were killed in a blast at an illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills District. The explosion occurred in the illegal coal mine at Mynsyngat in the Thangsko area.

The report claimed that the mine owners, backed by politicians and other influential people, continue to operate illegally, despite the NGT's blanket ban on mining of coal and transportation in April 2014, which was later upheld by the Supreme Court.

The NGT bench then noted that the matter indicates violations and non-compliance of NGT’s orders, including violations of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981; the Indian Forest Act, 1927; and the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

It noted that the report raises substantial issues relating to compliance with the environmental norms and implementation of the provisions of scheduled enactment.

What does the environment ministry say?