Environment Minister Sirsa Issues Warning Over GRAP-IV Violations In Delhi
Sirsa said that the Rekha Gupta led BJP government in Delhi had a zero tolerance policy towards the erring factories.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 1:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the rising pollution in Delhi, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has warned of action against establishments violating the Graded Response Action Plan(GRAP) Stage IV restrictions in the national capital.
In a video statement issued on Saturday evening, Sirsa said that the Delhi government had a 'zero tolerance' policy against polluting units. So far, in the past few days, a total of 3,052 inspections have been conducted in industrial areas, including redevelopment clusters and non-conforming areas adding 612 factories had been sealed for violating regulations.
Sirsa warned of strict legal action and fines against those violating the rules. “I urge all industry owners to comply with the regulations. Our collective vigilance will ensure clean air for Delhi and a safe future for our coming generations,” the Environment minister said.
दिल्ली में आज शाम से वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस और खराब मौसम की उम्मीद है। GRAP 4 लागू होने के बावजूद निर्माण कार्य की शिकायतें मिल रही हैं। मैं साफ कर दूँ कि जो लोग इस खराब मौसम में कंस्ट्रक्शन कर रहे हैं, उनकी बिल्डिंगों पर सख्त कार्रवाई होगी और संबंधित JE व एक्सईएन को भी जिम्मेदार… pic.twitter.com/yeZFH9dWUo— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 20, 2025
He said that despite the implementation of GRAP-IV, some industries and construction sites were disregarding the rules. “We have made it clear that if any construction activity is found anywhere in Delhi during GRAP-IV, immediate sealing and legal action will be taken. Our teams are on the ground, and local authorities will be held accountable for any negligence,” he said.
The Delhi Traffic Police, Transport Department, and teams equipped with ANPR(Automatic Number Plate Recognition) technology have jointly taken action against vehicles without valid PUC certificates and those violating GRAP rules. In these three days, more than 16,000 vehicles were inspected, and more than 12,000 challans were issued as per officials.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi deteriorated close to the “severe” category with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) warning about delays or changes in flight operations at select airports due to the poor visibility.
