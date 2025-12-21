ETV Bharat / bharat

Environment Minister Sirsa Issues Warning Over GRAP-IV Violations In Delhi

New Delhi: Amid the rising pollution in Delhi, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has warned of action against establishments violating the Graded Response Action Plan(GRAP) Stage IV restrictions in the national capital.

In a video statement issued on Saturday evening, Sirsa said that the Delhi government had a 'zero tolerance' policy against polluting units. So far, in the past few days, a total of 3,052 inspections have been conducted in industrial areas, including redevelopment clusters and non-conforming areas adding 612 factories had been sealed for violating regulations.

Sirsa warned of strict legal action and fines against those violating the rules. “I urge all industry owners to comply with the regulations. Our collective vigilance will ensure clean air for Delhi and a safe future for our coming generations,” the Environment minister said.