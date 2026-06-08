ETV Bharat / bharat

Environment Minister's Job Is To Nab Poachers Not Be One Himself: Cong After Dissident TMC MPs' Meet

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday took a swipe at Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav over the raging political turbulence in the TMC, saying he has spent the day poaching when his special job is to nab poachers and prevent poaching, and not be one himself. The opposition party's attack came after reports surfaced that around a dozen dissident TMC MPs gathered at the Motilal Nehru Marg residence of Union minister and BJP's West Bengal election in-charge Bhupender Yadav.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The Union Minister of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change who looked after elections in West Bengal, has spent the day poaching."

"This minister’s special job is to nab poachers and prevent poaching and not be one himself," Ramesh said, taking a dig at Yadav.