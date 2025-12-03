Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Reviws Air Quality Situation In Delhi-NCR
Bhupender Yadav emphasised the need for high-quality implementation of action plans in Delhi-NCR across all identified categories.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 4:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Wednesday reviewed the air quality situation in Delhi and NCR, and asked all concerned authorities to expedite the on-ground implementation of all decisions taken in previous meetings, to improve air quality in the region.
Chairing a high-level review meeting on air pollution in Delhi and NCR, the Minister emphasised the need for high-quality implementation of action plans in the region across all identified categories.
The areas included accelerated road development and repair, dust control by ensuring end-to-end pavements, construction and demolition waste management, industry compliance to emission standards, smart traffic management, boosting public transport, legacy solid waste management, and greening of open spaces.
Addressing the media here, Yadav said, "Today, I held the sixth meeting regarding the air quality in Delhi and NCR. In this meeting, the efforts we are making (to control the air pollution)are continuously reviewed."
During the meeting, he said he has called upon each stakeholder to prepare detailed Annual Action Plans for the coming year, to control pollution generation at source. He further stressed time-bound execution of the plans by way of achieving monthly and weekly targets. He noted that the year-long roadmaps would ensure proactive planning toward improving air quality in the NCR.
The Minister also directed that on-ground review meetings would soon be held to ensure that the action plans are being implemented in the right earnest.
The meetings, coordinated by the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas, would include discussions with the Agriculture Departments of the Governments of Punjab and Haryana on stubble burning; with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development on new initiatives for planned urban development; and with local bodies of NCR cities on tackling local contributors to pollution.
Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Chairman Vikram Yadav, while referring to the issue of industry’s compliance with emission standards in Delhi and NCR, told reporters that a decision was taken that delinquent units would be held accountable to encourage them to voluntarily initiate accelerated installation of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) and Air Pollution Control Devices (APCD).
"Strict actions would be taken against units failing to comply by December 31, even leading to closure directions," he said. It was informed that escalations in the market prices of such devices are being closely monitored, so as not to discourage industrial units and delay device installations.
"Around 2,254 industrial units having high potential for causing pollution like metal, textiles, food/ food processing, and other red-category industries have been mandated to install calibrated and verified OCEMS, along with APCDs, by December 31. An SOP for OCEMS installation has been issued, and directions have been given to NCR SPCBs/PCCs for ensuring early installation," he said.
Rajesh Verma, Chairperson of CAQM, said during the meeting, the Minister reviewed road development works, including pothole repairs, and instructed NCR to strictly adopt time-bound SOPs for completing pending works. App-based monitoring was emphasised to enable real-time citizen feedback and corresponding corrective action by authorities.
It was emphasised on ensuring quality road construction, adhering to the CAQM design framework, including end-to-end pavements and proper drainage. Intensive on-ground monitoring of the ongoing works in Delhi needs to be conducted. The Municipal authorities have been asked to expedite the deployment of Mechanical Road Sweeper Machines (MRSMs) at the ground level.
On traffic congestion, he said it was emphasised that 62 identified hotspots in Delhi require urgent action through smart traffic management solutions by Delhi Police, and that short-term measures may be immediately deployed to resolve the traffic issues at the earliest.
Further, actions like removal of encroachments and illegal parking, along with special police deployment during peak traffic hours, issuing tenders for Foot-over Bridges were asked to be fast-tracked. Similar action plans are encouraged for other NCR cities, with the Minister stressing the need for visible, on-ground improvements, the top official said.
He further said the concerned officials have been directed to identify potential Greening Sites across NCR and ensure public participation in mapping and execution. Plantation on degraded forest land, greening of open spaces, and removal of encroachments from urban parks, water bodies, and wetlands were emphasised.
"Education Departments of NCR were asked to revive eco-clubs and green-warrior groups, to enhance youth-led greening efforts and promote community conservation. Micro-plans are to be prepared with relevant departments and implemented this winter, continuing for the next five years, ensuring participation of local elected representatives," he said.
The meeting witnessed participation from key stakeholders, including senior officers of the Ministry, CAQM, CPCB, Governments of NCT of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Municipal Commissioners of NCR Cities and other concerned agencies. According to the CPCB bulletin, till 2 pm today, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 355, which falls under the very poor category.
Notably, the Opposition parties, especially the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have been attacking the ruling BJP over the issue of air pollution in Delhi and NCR.
