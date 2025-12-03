ETV Bharat / bharat

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Reviws Air Quality Situation In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Wednesday reviewed the air quality situation in Delhi and NCR, and asked all concerned authorities to expedite the on-ground implementation of all decisions taken in previous meetings, to improve air quality in the region.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on air pollution in Delhi and NCR, the Minister emphasised the need for high-quality implementation of action plans in the region across all identified categories.

The areas included accelerated road development and repair, dust control by ensuring end-to-end pavements, construction and demolition waste management, industry compliance to emission standards, smart traffic management, boosting public transport, legacy solid waste management, and greening of open spaces.

Addressing the media here, Yadav said, "Today, I held the sixth meeting regarding the air quality in Delhi and NCR. In this meeting, the efforts we are making (to control the air pollution)are continuously reviewed."

During the meeting, he said he has called upon each stakeholder to prepare detailed Annual Action Plans for the coming year, to control pollution generation at source. He further stressed time-bound execution of the plans by way of achieving monthly and weekly targets. He noted that the year-long roadmaps would ensure proactive planning toward improving air quality in the NCR.

The Minister also directed that on-ground review meetings would soon be held to ensure that the action plans are being implemented in the right earnest.

The meetings, coordinated by the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas, would include discussions with the Agriculture Departments of the Governments of Punjab and Haryana on stubble burning; with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development on new initiatives for planned urban development; and with local bodies of NCR cities on tackling local contributors to pollution.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Chairman Vikram Yadav, while referring to the issue of industry’s compliance with emission standards in Delhi and NCR, told reporters that a decision was taken that delinquent units would be held accountable to encourage them to voluntarily initiate accelerated installation of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) and Air Pollution Control Devices (APCD).

"Strict actions would be taken against units failing to comply by December 31, even leading to closure directions," he said. It was informed that escalations in the market prices of such devices are being closely monitored, so as not to discourage industrial units and delay device installations.