Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Hits Back At Jairam Ramesh Over Claims On Aravallis
The union minister refuted the Congress leader's claim that a Forest Survey of India study revealed over 8 percent Aravalli hills were 100 meters high.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, Bhupender Yadav on Thursday hit back at Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh over the latter's claim that over 90 percent of the Aravalli hills were rendered “unprotected” after the Centre's new definition of the hill range.
In a post on X, Ramesh claimed that the new definition of the Aravali given by the Modi government was against the opinion of all experts, and “dangerous and destructive”. The Congress leader cited Forest Survey of India data saying that only 8.7% of the Aravali hills were more than 100 meters high.
मोदी सरकार द्वारा अरावली की जो नई परिभाषा दी गई है, वह तमाम विशेषज्ञों की राय के खिलाफ है, साथ ही खतरनाक और विनाशकारी भी है।— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 25, 2025
फॉरेस्ट सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया (FSI) के प्रामाणिक आँकड़ों के अनुसार, 20 मीटर से अधिक ऊँचाई वाली अरावली पहाड़ियों में से केवल 8.7% ही 100 मीटर से अधिक ऊँची हैं।…
“On the other hand, if all the Aravali hills identified by FSI are considered, not even 1% of them are more than 100 meters high. FSI's clear opinion—and it is entirely justified—is that determining boundaries on the basis of height is dubious, and the entire Aravali mountain range should receive protection regardless of height. In terms of area, this means that more than 90% of the Aravali will not be protected under the new definition and can be opened for mining, real estate, and other activities, which will cause further damage to this ecosystem that is already badly damaged,” Ramesh said.
Ramesh accused the Modi government of “planned attack on ecological balance—which includes relaxing pollution standards, weakening environmental and forest laws, and rendering ineffective the National Green Tribunal and other institutions associated with environmental governance”.
“No coordination is visible between the speeches given by the Prime Minister on global platforms regarding environmental concerns and the work being done on the ground within the country,” he said.
Environment Minister Hits Back, FSI Issues Rebuttal
Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav hit back at Ramesh over his claims. In a post on X, Yadav said that no FSI study had been conducted corroborating the Congress leader's claim.
“But I know the reason you are spreading these lies despite FSI issuing a categorical denial. See the pictures of TRUTH attached with my tweet. Maybe your 'environmentalist hat' would be credible if you questioned your party colleague Ashok Gehlot about who destroyed the Aravallis,” Yadav wrote while referring to the FSI rebuttal to Ramesh's claim.
Mr Ramesh,— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) December 25, 2025
No FSI study has been conducted saying what you are claiming. But I know the reason you are spreading these lies despite FSI issuing a categorical denial.
See the pictures of TRUTH attached with my tweet. Maybe your 'environmentalist hat' would be credible if you… https://t.co/03RAYfqzM0 pic.twitter.com/cKvMcsHbdp
“You and your coterie are rattled because we have issued a total ban on mining in the Aravallis from Gujarat to Delhi. We will not allow you, Mr Gehlot or anyone else in your party to plunder the sacred Aravalli range ever again. Will continue to work for the restoration of what your party has ravaged,” the minister wrote.
The FSI in a post on its official X handle said, “FSI categorically refutes claims in certain sections of the media that it has carried out any study saying that only 9% Aravalli is above 100 meters”.
FSI categorically refutes claims in certain sections of the media that it has carried out any study saying that only 9% Aravalli is above 100 meters.— Forest Survey of India (भारतीय वन सर्वेक्षण) (@ForestSurvey) December 23, 2025
“FSI categorically refutes claims in certain sections of the media that it has carried out any study showing that 90% of the hills in Aravalli would be left unprotected following the recent judgement of Hon’ble Supreme Court dated 20th November, 2025,” it wrote in another post.
Read More: