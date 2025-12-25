ETV Bharat / bharat

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Hits Back At Jairam Ramesh Over Claims On Aravallis

New Delhi: Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, Bhupender Yadav on Thursday hit back at Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh over the latter's claim that over 90 percent of the Aravalli hills were rendered “unprotected” after the Centre's new definition of the hill range.

In a post on X, Ramesh claimed that the new definition of the Aravali given by the Modi government was against the opinion of all experts, and “dangerous and destructive”. The Congress leader cited Forest Survey of India data saying that only 8.7% of the Aravali hills were more than 100 meters high.

“On the other hand, if all the Aravali hills identified by FSI are considered, not even 1% of them are more than 100 meters high. FSI's clear opinion—and it is entirely justified—is that determining boundaries on the basis of height is dubious, and the entire Aravali mountain range should receive protection regardless of height. In terms of area, this means that more than 90% of the Aravali will not be protected under the new definition and can be opened for mining, real estate, and other activities, which will cause further damage to this ecosystem that is already badly damaged,” Ramesh said.

Ramesh accused the Modi government of “planned attack on ecological balance—which includes relaxing pollution standards, weakening environmental and forest laws, and rendering ineffective the National Green Tribunal and other institutions associated with environmental governance”.

“No coordination is visible between the speeches given by the Prime Minister on global platforms regarding environmental concerns and the work being done on the ground within the country,” he said.