ETV Bharat / bharat

'Entire World Wholeheartedly Praised India's Capabilities': PM Modi On Global AI Summit In Delhi

The Prime Minister also shared a Sanskrit quote, "Experimentation and research are essential to discovering unknown knowledge. Judgment and analysis of known facts are the beginning of research, and that knowledge is verified through experience and observation." (loosely translated from Sanskrit).

"In the historic AI Summit held in Delhi, the entire world has wholeheartedly praised India’s capabilities. This shows that the thinking of our young companions regarding technology will be of great benefit to all of humanity," PM Modi said in a post on X.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the recently concluded AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam here, saying that through the event, the world witnessed India's remarkable capabilities in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

India hosted the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16-20, focusing on human-centric AI, global cooperation, and ethical frameworks such as the New Delhi Declaration. The summit brought together global leaders, policymakers, technology experts, innovators and startup founders to deliberate on the future of Artificial Intelligence and its responsible deployment.

While addressing the 131st episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', on Sunday, the Prime Minister said the Delhi summit is being seen a turning point in how the world will use the power of AI in the future. "This (programme) is a strong platform to bring forth achievements of the country and its people. One such achievement was recently seen during the AI Impact Summit that was held in Delhi. Leaders, industrialists, innovators and people from the startup sectors arrived in the Bharat Mandapam for this summit."

"This summit is a turning point in how the world will use the power of AI in the future. I got the opportunity to meet world leaders and tech leaders. At the AI Summit Exhibition, I showcased many innovations to the world leaders," he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that India’s growing innovation ecosystem and youth-driven technological vision are positioning the country as a key player in shaping global AI discourse, while underscoring the importance of research, experimentation, and ethical responsibility in harnessing emerging technologies for the benefit of humanity.

Also Read: