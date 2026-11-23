ETV Bharat / bharat

Entire Focus Of Congress-SP Alliance Is On Fielding Winnable Candidates: SP MP Ramashankar Vidyarthi Rajbhar

New Delhi: INDIA bloc members Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday formally started their seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in which they hope to take on the ruling BJP together.

The Congress and SP had been informally discussing the matter over the past weeks after the grand old party submitted a wish list of 181/403 assembly seats, which made the regional major a bit uneasy.

On Monday, the Congress delegation showed its seriousness for the alliance by bringing down the initial demand of 181 by around 40 seats, said the insiders, adding the grand old party was keen to first clear the 50 plus seats it is confident of winning. The remaining ones will be negotiated over the coming days as both sides expect several rounds of talks before a final formula is agreed upon.

The insiders further said that the SP delegation too is keen to work out the alliance and is open to reviewing the Congress list in a spirit of give and take. The larger goal, said the insiders, is to sew up an alliance, field good candidates, and defeat the ruling BJP in the assembly elections.

A good thing as the formal talks began is that while the SP is seeking details of the potential Congress candidates to assess their winnability, the regional major is also willing to share information about its prospective nominees to ensure fairness, the insiders said.

SP Lok Sabha MP Ramashankar Vidyarthi Rajbhar said the Congress-SP alliance is strong in the state and will soon work out a seat-sharing formula for the 2027 assembly elections. The alliance of the two parties for the 2024 national elections will form the basis for the pact for the coming state elections, he said.

"The INDIA bloc is strong in the state. Together, we had defeated the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The same will be repeated in the 2027 assembly elections. Both parties have formed teams of senior leaders who are discussing the seat-sharing formula, which will be finalised soon. The number of seats here is not an issue at all. The entire focus of the alliance is on fielding winnable candidates to win maximum seats in the assembly," Rajbhar told ETV Bharat.

Soon after the initial Congress demand of 181 seats, SP leaders had cited the grand old party’s as well their own performance in the 2022 assembly elections. The Congress had contested 399/403 seats and won only two seats. SP had contested 347 seats and won 111. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won 6/17 it contested out of the 80 in the state, while the SP won 37/63 seats it contested, registering a better strike rate.

The Congress' claim for 2027 is based on the 105 seats it got in alliance with the SP for the 2017 assembly elections. The Congress won only 7 seats then. The Congress also claims it is a national party with 98 MPs in the Lok Sabha and anchors the INDIA bloc. Hence, demands a decent share in the 2027 elections.