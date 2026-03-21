ETV Bharat / bharat

Ensure Transparent, Robust Inspection Of Industries: Centre To PCBs of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP

A layer of smoke engulfs parts of the city in Noida on Saturday, March 21 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Central government has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and state Pollution Control Boards of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to ensure a transparent and thorough inspection of industries in their respective region.

The directive was issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas, under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), while taking note of gross violations of industrial pollution in the northern region.

It has also called upon the respective state Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) to take appropriate action in response, as this also signifies a systemic failure by the field staff.

Notably, northern India, encompassing the NCR, faces air pollution due to various factors, among which, industrial pollution is a key contributor. This presents serious health risks, especially for the elderly and children.

In its letter addressed to the Member Secretary of Delhi Pollution Control Committee and state PCBs of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Friday, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the CAQM said, "You are aware that the Enforcement Task Force of the Commission is supported by 40 officers of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) conducting industrial inspections across the entire Delhi-NCR. These inspections reflect the kind of enforcement done at the state level through the State Pollution Control Boards."

The CAQM said based on the analysis of inspection reports of its flying squads, a pattern of violations, including serious ones, have been identified.

What Are The Violations?