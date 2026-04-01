ETV Bharat / bharat

'Ensure Time-Bound Trial Of Racial Discrimination Cases': SC Asks Delhi HC CJ

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court to take a holistic policy decision to ensure a productive timeline for adjudicating sensitive cases, such as those relating to racial discrimination against people from the North-East.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench was hearing a plea seeking a time-bound trial in cases of racial discrimination against people from the North-East. The bench observed that such matters require prioritisation and out-of-turn adjudication. Petitioner's counsel informed the bench about a 2014 case in Delhi in which Nido Tania, a 19-year-old student from Arunachal Pradesh, was beaten to death.

The counsel contended that trials take a long time even in cases where the investigation was complete, and chargesheets were filed. The bench, while disposing of the plea, requested the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court to "consider such issues on the administrative side and take a holistic policy decision which may ensure a productive timeline for adjudication of such sensitive trials on an out-of-turn basis".