ETV Bharat / bharat

Ensure Terror Networks Do Not Find Haven In Region: Shah To BIMSTEC Countries

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called for stronger regional cooperation among BIMSTEC countries to combat terrorism, disrupt terrorist financing and organised crime, and ensure that terrorist networks do not find a haven in the region.

Addressing the first Home Ministers' Meeting of BIMSTEC countries here, Shah said India follows a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

He said the trust underlying the partnership of BIMSTEC countries is strengthened by the belief that the security arrangements of each member country should contribute to the security of the other members.

Shah called for a collective resolve to prevent terrorist networks from finding shelter, establishing bases and training facilities, mobilising resources or conducting activities against other member countries.

He also urged all members to cooperate in mutual legal assistance and extradition in accordance with their national laws and applicable agreements, saying such cooperation will strengthen efforts to bring criminals to justice.

Highlighting counterterrorism and law enforcement as key areas of cooperation, the minister called for exchange of actionable intelligence through existing nodal agencies and greater coordination to combat terrorist financing and organised crime.