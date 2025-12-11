ETV Bharat / bharat

Ensure Standardised, Transparent Medical Billing: BJP MP Urges Govt

BJP MP Laxman raised concerns over the rise of exploitation practices by private hospitals and urged the government to work on a stronger regulatory framework.

BJP MP Laxman raises concern over transparent medical billing
BJP MP K. Laxman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi, Tuesday, December 02, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 11, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: BJP MP K Laxman on Thursday urged the government to ensure transparent and standardised medical billing, as he raised concerns over "exploitation practices" by private hospitals. Raising the issue in the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Laxman said in the absence of norms, many families are pushed into hardship due to medical bills.

"There is a rise in exploitative practices by certain private corporate hospitals. Reports from patients, civil society and consumer bodies point to a disturbing pattern of unnecessary diagnostic tests, unwanted prolonged hospital stays with no clinical justification, and opaque billing processes," Laxman said.

"Absence of transparent norms leaves people with little choice, pushing many families into hardship. Reports highlight they charge Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 as OPD, which is not covered under schemes like Ayushman Bharat," he said. The BJP MP urged the government to take steps to ensure transparent billing.

"I urge the government to ensure transparent medical billing, standardisation of protocols, and a stronger regulatory framework... A healthier workforce is necessary if you want to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

Also Read

  1. Cong Didn't Give Due Respect To Vande Mataram: Nadda In RS
  2. 'What Was The Hurry': TMC's Sagarika Ghose Asked Govt On Deportation Of Migrant Workers To Bangladesh

TAGGED:

MEDICAL BILLS
PRIVATE HOSPITALS EXPLOITATION
TRANSPARENT MEDICAL BILLING
BJP MP K LAXMAN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.