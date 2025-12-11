ETV Bharat / bharat

Ensure Standardised, Transparent Medical Billing: BJP MP Urges Govt

BJP MP K. Laxman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi, Tuesday, December 02, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: BJP MP K Laxman on Thursday urged the government to ensure transparent and standardised medical billing, as he raised concerns over "exploitation practices" by private hospitals. Raising the issue in the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Laxman said in the absence of norms, many families are pushed into hardship due to medical bills.

"There is a rise in exploitative practices by certain private corporate hospitals. Reports from patients, civil society and consumer bodies point to a disturbing pattern of unnecessary diagnostic tests, unwanted prolonged hospital stays with no clinical justification, and opaque billing processes," Laxman said.