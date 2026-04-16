ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Ensure Protection Of Serving Delhi Judicial Officer, Kin Facing Threats’, SC To Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday came to the rescue of a serving judicial officer in Delhi, who was kidnapped in 2008 when he was a minor and is now receiving threats from the convicts in the case. The apex court directed the Delhi Police to ensure adequate security is provided to him.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The judicial officer was represented by advocate Nitin Saluja.

The apex court directed that no parole or remission be granted to the convicts without the permission of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which is seized of the petition filed by the convicts seeking remission. The bench said that if the high court grants them parole or remission, the order would not be given effect for two weeks, allowing the petitioner time to seek a remedy.

The bench also directed the Gujarat Police to assess the threat perception of the petitioner's brother, who is also a judicial officer there, and ensure that no harm is caused to him. "Keeping in view the antecedents of the convicts or their associates, it seems to us that some necessary directions are required to be issued for the protection of the petitioner and his family members," the bench said.