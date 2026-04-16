‘Ensure Protection Of Serving Delhi Judicial Officer, Kin Facing Threats’, SC To Delhi Police
The top court directed the Gujarat Police to assess the threat perception of the petitioner's brother and ensure that no harm is caused to him.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 16, 2026 at 9:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday came to the rescue of a serving judicial officer in Delhi, who was kidnapped in 2008 when he was a minor and is now receiving threats from the convicts in the case. The apex court directed the Delhi Police to ensure adequate security is provided to him.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The judicial officer was represented by advocate Nitin Saluja.
The apex court directed that no parole or remission be granted to the convicts without the permission of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which is seized of the petition filed by the convicts seeking remission. The bench said that if the high court grants them parole or remission, the order would not be given effect for two weeks, allowing the petitioner time to seek a remedy.
The bench also directed the Gujarat Police to assess the threat perception of the petitioner's brother, who is also a judicial officer there, and ensure that no harm is caused to him. "Keeping in view the antecedents of the convicts or their associates, it seems to us that some necessary directions are required to be issued for the protection of the petitioner and his family members," the bench said.
The bench said it would be the responsibility of the concerned authority in Kurukshetra, Haryana, where the petitioner's family lives, to ensure that no harm is caused to them. The apex court, while disposing of the plea, directed Delhi Police to assess the threat perception and ensure adequate security is provided to the petitioner.
The bench passed the order on a plea filed by the serving judicial officer seeking direction to the authorities to provide adequate protection to him and his family members against the backdrop of threats extended by those who were convicted and sentenced to life in the kidnapping case.
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