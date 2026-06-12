ETV Bharat / bharat

'Ensure Multi-layered Impregnable Security During Amarnath Yatra': Amit Shah Tells Agencies

From left, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha chair a high-level meeting to review the security and operational preparedness for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra, in New Delhi, Friday, June 12, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah urgeed the state and central security agencies to setup a multi-layered, impregnable security grid along the Amarnath Yatra route and at tourist places ensuring a peaceful annual pilgrimage.

He suggested that the Central Armed Police Forces(CAPFs), the Jammu and Kashmir Police and all security agencies should work together in making the event a seamless one for the pilgrims from across the country and beyond.

He chaired a meeting on the preparedness for the Yatra starting on July 3.

Qazigund: Cherry vendors sell their produce along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Qazigund, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (PTI)

The Minister said the traditional security apparatus should be further strengthened through the extensive use of drones, CCTV monitoring, surveillance systems and other modern technologies.

The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Kumar Deka, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General GP Singh, besides other senior security and administrative officials.