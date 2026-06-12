'Ensure Multi-layered Impregnable Security During Amarnath Yatra': Amit Shah Tells Agencies
The yatra, which begins on July 3, will accept pilgrims for a period of 57 days to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine in the Himalayas.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah urgeed the state and central security agencies to setup a multi-layered, impregnable security grid along the Amarnath Yatra route and at tourist places ensuring a peaceful annual pilgrimage.
He suggested that the Central Armed Police Forces(CAPFs), the Jammu and Kashmir Police and all security agencies should work together in making the event a seamless one for the pilgrims from across the country and beyond.
He chaired a meeting on the preparedness for the Yatra starting on July 3.
The Minister said the traditional security apparatus should be further strengthened through the extensive use of drones, CCTV monitoring, surveillance systems and other modern technologies.
The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Kumar Deka, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General GP Singh, besides other senior security and administrative officials.
The 57-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the Himalayas will see a massive security deployment, with the Central and Union Territory agencies working in close tandem.
Union Home Minister @AmitShah chairs a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of the Shri Amarnath Yatra in New Delhi.— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 12, 2026
Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Director Generals of the… pic.twitter.com/Q97ESeUF7q
Pilgrims will travel through the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. In 2025, over 4 lakh devotees made the arduous trek to fulfill their pilgrimage, a statement from the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board said.
Shah directed that locals and animals associated with the pilgrimage should be registered.
"Identity cards featuring QR codes should be issued, and proper arrangements should be made for everything from pilgrim registration to healthcare services," PTI reported quoting him.
Shah said senior officers from the various CAPFs and the Jammu and Kashmir Police should continuously monitor the arrangements at the camp sites during the pilgrimage.
Proper arrangements must be ensured for all essential facilities, including pilgrim registration, accommodation, health services, and disaster management, the Minister said, adding that, "Arrangements for moving the batches of pilgrims forward will be made in accordance with weather conditions and forecasts."
Robust security arrangements must also be ensured at major tourist destinations beyond the pilgrimage route, so that pilgrims can safely enjoy their visit, the Minister insisted during the meeting.
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