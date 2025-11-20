ETV Bharat / bharat

Ensure Innocent Kashmiris Not Doubted Or Harassed: Farooq Abdullah Urges Centre, States

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers to ensure that Kashmiris living, studying or earning their livelihood across the country are not viewed with suspicion or subjected to any form of harassment in the wake of the Delhi car blast.

In a statement, Abdullah expressed deep concern about the narratives that sometimes emerge after such unfortunate events and emphasised that those responsible for criminal acts constitute a minuscule fraction and in no way represent the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is deeply painful when the actions of a few misguided individuals lead to an atmosphere of doubt and hostility toward the entire Kashmiri community. The people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially our youth working and studying in different parts of the country, must feel safe, supported and protected," he said.