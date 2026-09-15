ETV Bharat / bharat

Ensure Compliance Of Rule On Fitting Speed Governors In Transport Vehicles: SC To MoRTH

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to ensure due compliance with the rule which mandates the fitting of speed governors in transport vehicles.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan referred to Rule 118 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, which provides for speed governors in notified transport vehicles. The top court, which is dealing with a matter seeking enforcement of road safety norms, said on May 13 that all manufacturers were duty-bound to fit a speed limiting device (SLD) at the time of manufacture.

It had then asked the Centre to have a meeting with the manufacturers on the issue of fitting SLDs at the time of manufacturing or delivery of transport vehicles. During the hearing on Tuesday, the bench was informed that the Centre has filed an affidavit stating that a meeting was convened in June in this regard.

"In so far as speed governors are concerned, we are of the view that the Rules, more particularly Rule 118 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, itself mandates fitment of SLD/SLF (speed limiting function) in notified transport vehicles...," the bench said. "We impress upon the MoRTH to ensure due compliance of Rule 118 referred to above...," it said.

The top court observed that what is important for the Centre as well as the states and Union Territories is to see that when a transport vehicle is sold by a dealer, there has to be some mechanism to ensure that the same is fitted with SLD or SLF. The bench also directed the MoRTH to place on record the report of its interaction with vehicle manufacturers regarding pre-fitment of vehicle location tracking device in public service vehicles.

It also asked all the states and Union Territories to file a compliance status report with regard to enforcement of Rule 125H of the CMVR, 1989. Rule 125H requires all public service vehicles to have a vehicle location tracking device and an emergency button.

While hearing the matter on May 13, the apex court termed it "disturbing" that less than one per cent of transport vehicles have the vehicle location tracking device. It had said that this device would ensure the safety of passengers, more particularly, women, elderly persons and children.