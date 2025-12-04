ETV Bharat / bharat

Ensure 30% Quota For Women Lawyers In Executive Committees Of State Bar Councils: SC to BCI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to ensure 30 per cent reservation for women in the upcoming state bar council elections. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The bench was hearing pleas filed by Yogamaya MG and Shehla Chaudhary seeking a reservation of one-third of seats for women in all state bar councils. It was argued before the bench that implementing such a reservation would require amendments to the Advocates Act.

Senior advocate Gurukumar, appearing for the BCI, contended that several state bar council election processes have already commenced, making immediate changes would be difficult.