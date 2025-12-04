Ensure 30% Quota For Women Lawyers In Executive Committees Of State Bar Councils: SC to BCI
SC was hearing pleas filed by Yogamaya MG and Shehla Chaudhary seeking a reservation of one-third of seats for women in all state bar councils.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 4, 2025 at 7:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to ensure 30 per cent reservation for women in the upcoming state bar council elections. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
The bench was hearing pleas filed by Yogamaya MG and Shehla Chaudhary seeking a reservation of one-third of seats for women in all state bar councils. It was argued before the bench that implementing such a reservation would require amendments to the Advocates Act.
Senior advocate Gurukumar, appearing for the BCI, contended that several state bar council election processes have already commenced, making immediate changes would be difficult.
"We expect that the BCI will construe the rules in such a manner that it will ensure 30 per cent reservation in State Bar Councils...such a position should also be available for some posts of office bearers," CJI Kant said.
The BCI's counsel expressed uncertainty on whether a sufficient number of women lawyers would contest. The bench referred to a workshop held by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) based on a survey among women lawyers. "You were not there in yesterday's workshop. 83 per cent of the women want to be members in the SCBA," the CJI said.
The petitioners also sought that at least one office-bearer post, on a rotational basis, be reserved for women lawyers. The pleas have been filed relying upon the May 2, 2024, order of the top court, in which it was directed that one-third of seats in the executive committee of the SCBA, including one office-bearer post, be reserved for women.
Read More