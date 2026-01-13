ETV Bharat / bharat

'Enjoy Retirement Now. Have Some Constructive Role In Society': SC To Petitioner Seeking Removal Of Savarkar Portraits

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea seeking the removal of portraits of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar from Parliament and other public spaces.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench cautioned the petitioner, retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer B Balamurugan, against filing what it described as a frivolous petition. The bench also hinted at imposing heavy costs for wasting the court’s time. "This kind of frivolous petition… ," the CJI said.

Petitioner contended before the bench that he could not come to argue the case in person because of financial constraints. "You were in the IRS. You can afford to come to Delhi and show yourself and argue. We would like to impose exemplary costs on you….", the bench observed.

The bench questioned the petitioner's background and service record, including his last posting before retirement and the circumstances under which he was denied promotions. The bench also asked whether he faced corruption charges. Balamurugan replied in the negative, stating instead that he had faced departmental action after undertaking a hunger strike in 2009 for "peace in Sri Lanka'.