‘Enhance A Spiritual Bent Of Mind, Focus On Nation's Service’ SC Judge On Curbing Corruption

New Delhi: Supreme Court Justice B V Nagarathna, taking note of the existence and persistence of cancerous corruption in the country, said one of the ways in which such tendencies could be curbed is to develop and enhance a spiritual bent of mind resulting in detachment from materialistic possessions and thereby, inter alia, focusing on service to the nation. Justice Nagarathna also urged youngsters and children to shun the wealth acquired by their parents through corrupt means.

A bench comprising justices Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan delivered a split verdict on the constitutional validity of a 2018 provision of the anti-graft law that mandates a prior sanction for initiating a probe against a government servant in a corruption case. Justice Nagarathna made the observation while holding that section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act is unconstitutional and needs to be struck down.

Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, introduced in July 2018, bars any "enquiry or inquiry or investigation" against a public servant for recommendations made while discharging official duties, without a prior approval from the competent authority.

The case will now be placed before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant for forming a larger bench to hear the matter for a final decision.

Justice Nagarathna said this court in Shobha Suresh Jumani vs. Appellate Tribunal, Forfeited Property, (2001), took judicial notice of the fact that because of the mad race of becoming rich and acquiring properties overnight or because of the ostentatious or vulgar show of wealth by a few or because of change of environment in the society by adoption of materialistic approach, there is cancerous growth of corruption which has affected the moral standards of the people and all forms of governmental administration.

She said corruption is a result of greed and envy, which give rise to an unhealthy competition to be acquisitive of material assets beyond known sources of income.

Justice Nagarathna said a person may compete with another so as to portray materialistic superiority, and this may result in acquiring wealth illegally.

“One’s attitude of greed and envy ought to be curbed and erased from one’s mind; otherwise, corruption and bribery resulting in the acquisition of wealth beyond the known sources of income cannot be reduced nor removed from our governance. One of the ways in which such tendencies could be curbed is to develop and enhance a spiritual bent of mind resulting in detachment from materialistic possessions and thereby, inter alia, focusing on service to the Nation”, said Justice Nagarathna.

She added that the youth and the children of this country ought to shun anything acquired beyond the known sources of income by their parents and guardians rather than being beneficiaries of the same. “This would be of a seminal service rendered by them not only towards good governance but also to the nation”, it said.