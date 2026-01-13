‘Enhance A Spiritual Bent Of Mind, Focus On Nation's Service’ SC Judge On Curbing Corruption
Justice Nagarathna also urged youngsters and children to shun the wealth acquired by their parents through corrupt means.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 13, 2026 at 9:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Supreme Court Justice B V Nagarathna, taking note of the existence and persistence of cancerous corruption in the country, said one of the ways in which such tendencies could be curbed is to develop and enhance a spiritual bent of mind resulting in detachment from materialistic possessions and thereby, inter alia, focusing on service to the nation. Justice Nagarathna also urged youngsters and children to shun the wealth acquired by their parents through corrupt means.
A bench comprising justices Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan delivered a split verdict on the constitutional validity of a 2018 provision of the anti-graft law that mandates a prior sanction for initiating a probe against a government servant in a corruption case. Justice Nagarathna made the observation while holding that section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act is unconstitutional and needs to be struck down.
Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, introduced in July 2018, bars any "enquiry or inquiry or investigation" against a public servant for recommendations made while discharging official duties, without a prior approval from the competent authority.
The case will now be placed before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant for forming a larger bench to hear the matter for a final decision.
Justice Nagarathna said this court in Shobha Suresh Jumani vs. Appellate Tribunal, Forfeited Property, (2001), took judicial notice of the fact that because of the mad race of becoming rich and acquiring properties overnight or because of the ostentatious or vulgar show of wealth by a few or because of change of environment in the society by adoption of materialistic approach, there is cancerous growth of corruption which has affected the moral standards of the people and all forms of governmental administration.
She said corruption is a result of greed and envy, which give rise to an unhealthy competition to be acquisitive of material assets beyond known sources of income.
Justice Nagarathna said a person may compete with another so as to portray materialistic superiority, and this may result in acquiring wealth illegally.
“One’s attitude of greed and envy ought to be curbed and erased from one’s mind; otherwise, corruption and bribery resulting in the acquisition of wealth beyond the known sources of income cannot be reduced nor removed from our governance. One of the ways in which such tendencies could be curbed is to develop and enhance a spiritual bent of mind resulting in detachment from materialistic possessions and thereby, inter alia, focusing on service to the Nation”, said Justice Nagarathna.
She added that the youth and the children of this country ought to shun anything acquired beyond the known sources of income by their parents and guardians rather than being beneficiaries of the same. “This would be of a seminal service rendered by them not only towards good governance but also to the nation”, it said.
Writing his 124-page judgement, Justice Viswanathan asked, "Is the option then to strike down Section 17A and throw the baby out with the bathwater? " He answered, " Certainly not". “If honest public servants are not given a basic assurance that decisions taken by them will not be subjected to frivolous complaints, it is the nation that will suffer. Public servants will resort to a play-it-safe syndrome, and that will result in policy paralysis. The panacea of striking down will turn out to be worse than the disease”, he said.
He said, "Here is a case where Parliament in all its wisdom stepped in and engrafted a mechanism in the form of enacting Section 17A to give impetus to decision-making by the administrative machinery so that 'policy paralysis' does not set in."
“The concern was that if it were not so, fearing that carefully built reputations could be casually tarnished, a ‘play it safe syndrome’ may set in and decision making will be avoided, causing serious detriment to the progress of the nation”, he added.
He added that with the extent of public gaze prevalent today, propelled by social media, arrest and the consequential parading in court, of an honest person itself causes incalculable harm to the fair name and goodwill of the individual and the family. “Even a subsequent exoneration in the investigation cannot redeem the permanent damage done to the integrity and reputation of the individual”, he said.
Justice Viswanathan held that a fine balance has to be maintained between the need to protect a public servant against mala fide prosecution and the object of upholding the probity in public life in prosecuting him against whom prima facie material exists.
Justice Nagarathna, in her 147-page separate verdict, said the requirement of prior sanction is contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Act as it forecloses inquiry and protects the corrupt.
She said there ought to have been an independent body which is not controlled by the government to consider a case for the grant of prior approval to conduct an inquiry/enquiry/ investigation by a police officer. “In the absence of such an independent and autonomous body which can make an impartial consideration with objectivity, Section 17A of the Act would be effectively frustrated for being vague and lacking in any guidance”, she said.
“In my view, Section 17A of the Act is, in fact, to grant protection to corrupt public servants. If an enquiry or investigation is to be made against a public servant lacking integrity, then the requirement of seeking prior approval would, in fact, be a hurdle for carrying out any such investigation, and consequently, any act which is an offence within the meaning of the Act would be covered up and would remain under wraps. Consequently, Section 17A, in a way, protects the public servants who are, in fact, offenders under the provisions of the Act”, said Justice Nagarathna.
