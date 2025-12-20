ETV Bharat / bharat

English Learning Goes e-Vidya Way: Know About ELTI's Free English Lessons For UP Board Students

Lucknow: A ray of hope has emerged for countless Board students in Uttar Pradesh who struggle with English learning, thanks to English Language Teaching Institute (ELTI) in Prayagraj which has come up with easy, student-friendly English video lessons that children can watch and learn from anytime.

What's New?

Students of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board), starting from pre-primary to Class 12, will now get English lecture videos prepared by ELTI for free. These videos are being made in a high-tech studio using very simple language, to help help the UP Board students easily understand English and move ahead confidently in the subject and in their careers.

ELTI Principal Skand Shukla said this initiative is a part of the PM e-Vidya programme, and five DTH channels have been allocated for the purpose. "The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Uttar Pradesh, is broadcasting educational content for students from pre-primary to Class 12 round-the-clock on TV through DD Free channels. The same content is also available on YouTube and the PM e-Vidya app," Shukla said.

"The main objective of this initiative is to use digital media for benefit of students, reach as many children as possible and provide quality education," he added.

100 Video Lectures To Be Prepared

ELTI has already broadcast 34 English lectures for students from pre-primary to Class 8th through these platforms. These video lectures are available on e-Vidya app and YouTube. Shukla said videos for English courses for Classes 9-12 are currently being prepared. A total of 100 video lectures will be made. The scripting and shooting work has already been completed.

Classroom-Like Experience

Shukla said the videos have been designed in such a way that students will get the real feel of classroom teaching. "When children watch them, they will feel as if their teacher is teaching them face-to-face in a classroom. The videos are highly interactive. Teachers will impart knowledge in a natural and friendly manner, just like in a real class. Every video goes through multi-level monitoring. All lectures are prepared as per the SCERT standards, and the videos are only broadcast after thorough checking," he explained.

Where Can Students/Parents Watch It?