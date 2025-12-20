English Learning Goes e-Vidya Way: Know About ELTI's Free English Lessons For UP Board Students
Lakhs of students will soon get free and simple English video lessons prepared by experts at the English Language Teaching Institute (ELTI) in Prayagraj.
Lucknow: A ray of hope has emerged for countless Board students in Uttar Pradesh who struggle with English learning, thanks to English Language Teaching Institute (ELTI) in Prayagraj which has come up with easy, student-friendly English video lessons that children can watch and learn from anytime.
What's New?
Students of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board), starting from pre-primary to Class 12, will now get English lecture videos prepared by ELTI for free. These videos are being made in a high-tech studio using very simple language, to help help the UP Board students easily understand English and move ahead confidently in the subject and in their careers.
ELTI Principal Skand Shukla said this initiative is a part of the PM e-Vidya programme, and five DTH channels have been allocated for the purpose. "The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Uttar Pradesh, is broadcasting educational content for students from pre-primary to Class 12 round-the-clock on TV through DD Free channels. The same content is also available on YouTube and the PM e-Vidya app," Shukla said.
"The main objective of this initiative is to use digital media for benefit of students, reach as many children as possible and provide quality education," he added.
100 Video Lectures To Be Prepared
ELTI has already broadcast 34 English lectures for students from pre-primary to Class 8th through these platforms. These video lectures are available on e-Vidya app and YouTube. Shukla said videos for English courses for Classes 9-12 are currently being prepared. A total of 100 video lectures will be made. The scripting and shooting work has already been completed.
- 34 videos for pre-primary to Class 8 have already been broadcast
- Videos for Classes 9-12 are being prepared
- A total of 100 English lectures will be created
- The scripting and shooting of most videos are already completed.
Classroom-Like Experience
Shukla said the videos have been designed in such a way that students will get the real feel of classroom teaching. "When children watch them, they will feel as if their teacher is teaching them face-to-face in a classroom. The videos are highly interactive. Teachers will impart knowledge in a natural and friendly manner, just like in a real class. Every video goes through multi-level monitoring. All lectures are prepared as per the SCERT standards, and the videos are only broadcast after thorough checking," he explained.
Where Can Students/Parents Watch It?
- Through e-Vidya app from Google Play Store (or)
- Watch on DD Free DTH channels (or)
- Watch anytime on YouTube
Skand Shukla said be it students, teachers, or parents, all can use these videos to learn or improve English. "Any student or parent can download the e-Vidya app from the Google Play Store. Content can be selected according to the child's class and age. The most important thing is that these video lectures can be used by teachers, students, and parents alike. Anyone who wants to improve their English can watch and listen to these lectures on YouTube." he said.
As per Shukla, classroom teaching has its limitations. "Usually, a teacher explains a topic only once, and many students hesitate to ask questions. These videos allow students to watch and listen anytime, anywhere. Even if a class is missed, students can prepare English easily and score good marks," he remarked.
Difficult Lessons Broken Into Three Parts
The ELTI Principal further said that longer and difficult lessons have been divided into three parts so that students can understand and remember them easily in small sections. "Video duration has been fixed according to age and class. For younger children, videos are 5-10 minutes long, while for intermediate classes, lectures are 20-30 minutes long," he said.
To meet the objective, he said, English experts from government inter colleges and subject experts from the English Language Teaching Institute prepared chapter-wise scripts, and these scripts were checked at multiple levels before videos were created.
A high-tech studio has been set up at the English Language Teaching Institute for video shooting, where subject experts record lectures on camera. There is a team of experts which handles scripting, shooting and editing. So far, 30 videos have been broadcast on the free channel. Some videos are still under screening and will soon be uploaded to YouTube.
Teacher Handbook, Grammar Book Also Prepared
Shukla said that NCERT books are now implemented for Classes 9-12 in UP Board, which are different from earlier UP Board books. "Because of this, the English Language Teaching Institute has prepared a handbook for teachers to help them understand how to teach students in classrooms. Teachers have also been trained, and these master trainers are now training other UP Board teachers," he said.
He added that grammar plays an important role in English teaching in Uttar Pradesh. Shukla said, keeping this in mind, the institute has prepared a separate grammar book with support from ELTI teachers and subject experts from Allahabad University, and the same has become very useful and popular among students.
Institute Established In 1956
Shukla said that in today's era of globalisation and information technology, English has a special place in communication and education.
English Language Teaching Institute (ELTI) is a major centre for English teaching in Uttar Pradesh. The institute came into being in December 1956 when it was established by the British Council, New Delhi, with financial support from the British charitable trust Nuffield Foundation. In 1963, it came under the Uttar Pradesh government, and in September 1981, it was merged into the State Council of Educational Research and Training. Along with quality teaching, the institute has also promoted research. Today, it has become a major centre for English teaching for teachers from primary to higher secondary levels, Shukla affirmed.
