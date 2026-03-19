Andhra Pradesh: Engineering Students Come Up With Innovative Solutions To Reverse Rural To Urban Migration
In their paper, P Sravani and N Nagaveni of Prakasam Engineering College, Kandukur, highlight cities facing space constraints, rising pollution and frequent flooding.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Kandukur: At a time when migration from villages to cities is rapidly increasing, two engineering students from Prakasam Engineering College, Kandukur in Andhra Pradesh, have come up with a thoughtful, research-backed solution to strengthen rural India.
Under the guidance of Professor Lakshmana Rao, third year students P Sravani and N Nagaveni have come out with a research paper, titled ‘Sustainable Villages and Migration Prevention’. Their work highlights the pressing concern of migration from villages to cities that are facing severe space constraints, rising pollution and frequent flooding due to encroachment of lakes and other water bodies.
The students have argued that improving the living standards in villages is the key to reversing this trend and achieving the vision of a developed India.
They studied three successful rural models. The first is the transformation of Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, through water conservation and community discipline. It stands out as a classic example of sustainable development.
The second is of Hiware Bazar, also in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, which has virtually eliminated migration through effective water management, diversified agriculture and promoting dairy farming.
The third model studied by the students is of Odanthurai in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district, where innovative use of waste has enabled the production of biogas, fertilisers and electricity, benefiting the entire village.
Drawing inspiration from these models, the students have proposed practical solutions such as efficient water resource management, scientific drainage systems, skill development centres and promoting financial discipline through post offices. They have emphasised creation of employment opportunities at the local level so that villagers can sustain livelihoods without migrating.
Their paper was presented at a national conference organised by Kalinga University where it received appreciation from academicians and organisers. The students said, “We were informed that our work may be forwarded to the central government for consideration.”
They have been invited to further explore migration challenges in states like Bihar, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
Their initiative stands as a reminder that innovative thinking and grassroots research by young minds can play a crucial role in shaping policies for a more balanced and sustainable future.