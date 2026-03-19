ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh: Engineering Students Come Up With Innovative Solutions To Reverse Rural To Urban Migration

Kandukur: At a time when migration from villages to cities is rapidly increasing, two engineering students from Prakasam Engineering College, Kandukur in Andhra Pradesh, have come up with a thoughtful, research-backed solution to strengthen rural India.

Under the guidance of Professor Lakshmana Rao, third year students P Sravani and N Nagaveni have come out with a research paper, titled ‘Sustainable Villages and Migration Prevention’. Their work highlights the pressing concern of migration from villages to cities that are facing severe space constraints, rising pollution and frequent flooding due to encroachment of lakes and other water bodies.

The students have argued that improving the living standards in villages is the key to reversing this trend and achieving the vision of a developed India.

They studied three successful rural models. The first is the transformation of Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, through water conservation and community discipline. It stands out as a classic example of sustainable development.

The second is of Hiware Bazar, also in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, which has virtually eliminated migration through effective water management, diversified agriculture and promoting dairy farming.