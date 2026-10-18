ETV Bharat / bharat

'Enforcing Noise Pollution Norms': Delhi Police Denies 'Impeding' Durga Puja Celebrations At CR Park

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday rejected allegations of harassing Durga Puja committees in south Delhi's Chittaranjan Park, saying it was only enforcing court-mandated noise pollution rules as organisers allegedly kept playing loud music beyond the permitted hours, despite agreeing to the restrictions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal, in a post on X, said recent claims regarding police intervention at Durga Puja celebrations at a CR Park pandal were incorrect.

"Police intervention is only to ensure court rules on noise pollution. The organisers kept playing loud music past the permitted time, despite agreeing to the rules in earlier meetings," he said.

The police are committed to ensuring safe festivities for all, he said, urging people to cooperate to ensure peaceful celebrations.

The clarification came after AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday accused police of impeding Durga Puja celebrations in CR Park, alleging that personnel forcibly disconnected electricity at a pandal and imposed stricter restrictions on celebrations.