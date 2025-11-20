ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Files Chargesheet Against Former NSG Commando In Forgery Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against ex-NSG officer Parveen Yadav for alleged money laundering in cases of forgery of tender documents issued for civil works at the Manesar-based garrison of the 'black cats' commandos, officials said on Thursday.

In the prosecution complaint filed before a special court, Gurugram, the ED has named Parveen Yadav, his sister Rituraj Yadav, Mamta Yadav, Naveen Kumar, Kamal Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Kiranpal Yadav, Koshia Enterprises Private Limited, SS Developers, Mangla Spun Pipe Industries, Sea Hawk Services and Shree Shyam Industries as accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"The ED initiated investigation on the basis of five FIRs registered by PS (police station) Manesar, Gurugram, under various sections of IPC, 1860, against Parveen Yadav and others. Subsequently, chargesheets were filed in all the five FIRs by police against several individuals and entity," the agency said in a statement.

It said the ED investigation showed that Parveen Yadav, posted on deputation as Team Commander Security; Logistics and SC Adm. at Station Head Quarter NSG, Manesar, hatched a criminal conspiracy and forged documents in the name of NSG, Manesar, and opened a fake account in Axis Bank, Gurugram, wherein his sister Rituraj Yadav, posted as manager in that branch, assisted him.