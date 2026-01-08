ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Conducts Searches at I-PAC Office In Kolkata

The I-PAC premises of its co-founder and director, Pratik Jain, are also being searched.

Representational image (IANS)
By PTI

Published : January 8, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches on the premises of political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata, along with some others, as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The I-PAC premises of its co-founder and director, Pratik Jain, are also being searched, they said.

More details are awaited.

