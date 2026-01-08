ED Conducts Searches at I-PAC Office In Kolkata
Published : January 8, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches on the premises of political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata, along with some others, as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.
The I-PAC premises of its co-founder and director, Pratik Jain, are also being searched, they said.
More details are awaited.