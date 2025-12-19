ED Attaches Assets Of Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa, Sonu Sood And Others In Illegal Betting App Case
The properties of actor Neha Sharma, model Urvashi Rautela and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra have also been attached.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 8:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has attached movable and immovable assets valued at Rs 7.93 crore of former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa, former Trinamool Congress MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty, and actor Sonu Sood in an alleged illegal betting app linked money laundering case estimated to be worth more than Rs 1,000 crore, official sources said on Friday.
According to ED statement, it has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets valued at Rs 7.93 crore belonging to Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthhapa, Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra and Neha Sharma under PMLA, 2002. The agency initiated an investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by various state police against the operators of the illegal offshore betting platform 1xBet.
“The investigation has revealed that 1xBet and its surrogate brand 1xBat, 1xbat Sporting lines were engaged in promoting and facilitating illegal online betting and gambling operations across India,” the probe agency stated.
ED further mentioned that its investigation revealed that the celebrities allegedly knowingly entered into endorsement agreements with foreign entities for the promotion of 1xBet through its surrogates. These endorsements were made in return for payments routed through foreign entities to conceal the illicit origin of the funds, which are linked to Proceeds of Crime (POC) generated from illegal betting activities.
“ED investigation has further revealed that 1xBet operated in India without authorization and used surrogate branding and advertisements to target Indian users through social media, online videos, and print media. Payments for endorsements were structured through layered transactions using foreign intermediaries to disguise the illegal source of funds,” ED claimed.
Earlier on October 6 this year, ED had attached assets amounting to 11.14 crore of Cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina ED cautions that illegal betting and gambling platforms cause serious economic harm and are widely used for money laundering and other unlawful activities. Celebrities and social media influencers are specifically warned that endorsing or promoting illegal betting or gambling platforms, including through surrogate promotions, is a punishable offence that attracts action under applicable laws, the statement added.
