ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Attaches Assets Of Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa, Sonu Sood And Others In Illegal Betting App Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has attached movable and immovable assets valued at Rs 7.93 crore of former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa, former Trinamool Congress MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty, and actor Sonu Sood in an alleged illegal betting app linked money laundering case estimated to be worth more than Rs 1,000 crore, official sources said on Friday.

According to ED statement, it has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets valued at Rs 7.93 crore belonging to Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthhapa, Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra and Neha Sharma under PMLA, 2002. The agency initiated an investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by various state police against the operators of the illegal offshore betting platform 1xBet.

“The investigation has revealed that 1xBet and its surrogate brand 1xBat, 1xbat Sporting lines were engaged in promoting and facilitating illegal online betting and gambling operations across India,” the probe agency stated.