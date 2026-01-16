ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Attaches Al Falah University Assets, Files Chargesheet

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached assets worth about Rs 140 crore of Haryana-based Al Falah University that came under the radar of the security agencies following the November 10 Red Fort area blast, and filed a chargesheet against Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui and his trust, officials said.

The 54-acres land of the university based in the Dhauj area of Faridabad, the buildings of the university, those belonging to various schools and departments and hostels have been attached as part of a provisional order issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

PTI had first reported early this week that the ED is going to attach these properties, owned by the Al Falah Trust, categorising them "proceeds of crime". Siddiqui was arrested by the ED in November on money laundering charges linked to cheating with students of the educational institutions run by his trust. It was claimed by the agency that the educational institutes did not have the required valid accreditation for teaching.

A charge sheet has also been filed against Siddiqui and the Al Falah Trust before a special PMLA court. The two have been arraigned as accused, and the ED has sought their prosecution under the anti-money laundering law, the officials said.