ETV Bharat / bharat

Energy Cooperation Most Promising Areas Of India-US Ties: Senior Indian Official

Washington: Energy cooperation has emerged as one of the most promising areas of the US and India relationship despite differences in perspective on a few issues, a senior official at the Indian mission here has said.

Namgya Khampa, India’s Deputy Chief of Mission in the US, was addressing an outreach event at the Capitol Hill by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) on Tuesday, when she said crude oil, LNG, LPG and civil nuclear form key areas for strengthening energy cooperation between the US and India.

“We in India have a growing energy demand and the United States has energy abundance, and I think that creates a natural partnership that we are committed to further deepening,” Khampa said.

“Crude oil, LNG, LPG, they're all contributing significantly to India's energy security and our partnership with the US is a key factor in that. And they also support jobs and investment and economic growth, and we're happy to take this cooperation further,” she said.

The Indian mission official also spoke about the civil nuclear cooperation between the two countries, a point that was also mentioned by a senior US State Department official.

“In this context, civil nuclear cooperation is also a significant opportunity for both sides to seize, and the passage of India's landmark SHANTI legislation creates new possibilities for commercial collaboration and brings us closer to realising the commercial promise of the historic civil nuclear understanding that we had reached decades ago,” Khampa said.

Addressing the same event, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bethany Poulos Morrison said the US-India energy trade relationship was expanding rapidly.