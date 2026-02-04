ETV Bharat / bharat

Enemy Properties Worth Rs 2930 Crore Sold Till Jan 28: Govt

Proceedings underway in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The government has sold movable and immovable enemy properties worth Rs 2,930 crore till January 28, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Assets left behind by people who have taken citizenship of Pakistan and China - mostly between 1947 and 1962 - are called enemy property. In a written response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the disposal and monetisation of enemy properties are done in accordance with the provisions of the Enemy Property Act, 1968 and the rules and guidelines framed therein.

"As on 28.01.2026, movable and immovable enemy properties worth Rs. 2,930 crore have been sold," he said.

Kumar said the government has taken several steps to fast-track monetisation of enemy properties, making district magistrates act as ex officio deputy custodian of such properties, SDMs as ex officio assistant custodian, tehsildar as ex officio inspector, and deputy secretary posted to the custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI) regional offices to act as ex officio deputy custodian.