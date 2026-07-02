ETV Bharat / bharat

Endemic To Central Asia, Rare Caspian Cobra Spotted In Himachal Pradesh

Chamba: In an intriguing development with respect to wildlife, a rare Caspian Cobra has been spotted in the Upper Forest Range of Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh.

The venomous snake, characterized by a large hood and a distinctive appearance, is not typically found in Himalayan regions; consequently, its discovery in Himachal's forests is considered highly significant for biodiversity. Forest Guard Gajendra Verma captured a video of this rare snake, a sighting subsequently confirmed by the Forest Department.

Endemic To Central Asia, Rare Caspian Cobra Spotted In Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

The Caspian Cobra(Naja oxiana) is known for its large hood, robust body, and aggressive nature. Forest Department officials state that the appearance of this species in the Himalayan region is extremely unusual, making this discovery important for wildlife conservation and biodiversity.

Forest Guard Gajendra Verma, who has been working on Chamba's biodiversity for nearly 20 years, regularly monitors wildlife in the forests. While on a routine patrol a few days ago, he spotted a unique snake unlike any he had seen before. The snake's large hood and alert demeanor struck him as distinctive, and he immediately recorded a video of it. Later, following a detailed analysis by experts, the Forest Department confirmed that it was a Caspian Cobra—one of the world's rarest species.