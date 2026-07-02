Endemic To Central Asia, Rare Caspian Cobra Spotted In Himachal Pradesh
The Caspian cobra is among the most venomous cobra groups in the world. It differs from the common Indian cobra in both size and behavior.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Chamba: In an intriguing development with respect to wildlife, a rare Caspian Cobra has been spotted in the Upper Forest Range of Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh.
The venomous snake, characterized by a large hood and a distinctive appearance, is not typically found in Himalayan regions; consequently, its discovery in Himachal's forests is considered highly significant for biodiversity. Forest Guard Gajendra Verma captured a video of this rare snake, a sighting subsequently confirmed by the Forest Department.
The Caspian Cobra(Naja oxiana) is known for its large hood, robust body, and aggressive nature. Forest Department officials state that the appearance of this species in the Himalayan region is extremely unusual, making this discovery important for wildlife conservation and biodiversity.
Forest Guard Gajendra Verma, who has been working on Chamba's biodiversity for nearly 20 years, regularly monitors wildlife in the forests. While on a routine patrol a few days ago, he spotted a unique snake unlike any he had seen before. The snake's large hood and alert demeanor struck him as distinctive, and he immediately recorded a video of it. Later, following a detailed analysis by experts, the Forest Department confirmed that it was a Caspian Cobra—one of the world's rarest species.
What Makes The Caspian Cobra Special?
The Caspian Cobra is among the most venomous cobra species in the world. It differs from the common Indian Cobra in both size and behavior and is distinguished by its large hood and sturdy physique. This species is typically found in Central Asia, Afghanistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and parts of Pakistan. Its presence in the Himalayan region is considered extremely rare.
Characterised by its smooth, dull and oblique scales, the Caspian Cobra is listed as 'Near Threatened' on the IUCN Red List.
A Subject Of Research For Experts
Forest Department officials believe that the discovery of this species in Chamba raises several new questions. Experts will now attempt to determine how the snake reached this location and whether it has a permanent presence in the area or arrived due to specific circumstances. Scientific studies and field surveys may be conducted in the near future to investigate this further.