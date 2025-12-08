ETV Bharat / bharat

Explosions, Bullet Scars & Bloodstains: Ground Zero Of Chhattisgarh's Deadly Encounter On Dec 3

Bastar: Scattered cartridge casings, marks of under-barrel grade launcher (UBGL) and barrel grade launcher (BGL) explosions, countless bullet holes on the trees, paraphernalia of armed Naxalites and blood stains marked the venue of the encounter that took place between the security forces and extreme Left-wing cadres close to Potanar and Akwa villages in Chhattisgarh on December 3. The site of this encounter accessed by the ETV Bharat team on the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts showed the intensity of the encounter. A slipper at the encounter site (ETV Bharat) The team travelled around 200 km from the divisional headquarters of Jagdalpur to the site. The journey included covering 40 km by bike and 2 km on foot while crossing seven rivers and streams. A villager's house is located just 10 meters from the site of the encounter. The Naxalites were killed right near his enclosure after exchange of fire for approximately 25 hours. Many residents of Akwa village witnessed the incident who were provided protection by the security forces.