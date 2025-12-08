Explosions, Bullet Scars & Bloodstains: Ground Zero Of Chhattisgarh's Deadly Encounter On Dec 3
ETV Bharat team visited the site where the shootout occured on the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts on December 3
Published : December 8, 2025 at 6:47 PM IST
Bastar: Scattered cartridge casings, marks of under-barrel grade launcher (UBGL) and barrel grade launcher (BGL) explosions, countless bullet holes on the trees, paraphernalia of armed Naxalites and blood stains marked the venue of the encounter that took place between the security forces and extreme Left-wing cadres close to Potanar and Akwa villages in Chhattisgarh on December 3.
The site of this encounter accessed by the ETV Bharat team on the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts showed the intensity of the encounter.
The team travelled around 200 km from the divisional headquarters of Jagdalpur to the site. The journey included covering 40 km by bike and 2 km on foot while crossing seven rivers and streams.
A villager's house is located just 10 meters from the site of the encounter. The Naxalites were killed right near his enclosure after exchange of fire for approximately 25 hours. Many residents of Akwa village witnessed the incident who were provided protection by the security forces.
Sources disclosed that on receiving information about the Naxalites, teams from the District Reserve Group (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) departed from Dantewada, Bhairamgarh and Bijapur districts to conduct a search.
Local villagers disclosed that as soon as the security forces reached the location, they first surrounded the entire area while several detachments of soldiers gathered hundreds of people from the nearby villages at a safe location. The people working in the fields were also gathered at one place to ensure their safety during the encounter.
One of the eyewitnesses said, "The firing began at 7 am on December 3 and continued throughout the day. During this time, many Naxalites were trying to flee and the soldiers were targeting."
It was disclosed that on December 3, bodies of 11 Naxalites were collected from a single spot in the forest and placed in a field in the village. The following morning, gunfire erupted again killing several more Naxalites.
The villagers said the firing continued throughout the day and Akwa village echoed with gunfire and bomb blasts.
This encounter of the security forces took place with Company No. 2 of the People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) which has specialisation in attacking the soldiers. This unit was responsible for killing several personnel of the security forces in numerous attacks, including the Tekalguda and the Minapa attacks. It was an intense and prolonged operation that lasted 25 hours at various locations.
