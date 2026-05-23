ETV Bharat / bharat

Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces Near LoC In Jammu Kashmir

"Operation Sheruwali: Today at around 11:30 AM, contact was established with terrorists in the general area of Gambhir Muglan, Rajouri during an intelligence-based joint operation conducted along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF. Troops responded swiftly with calibrated action. Firefight ensued and a cordon has been effectively established," the spokesman posted on X.

Detailing the gunfight, the spokesperson of the Indian Army's White Knight Corps (16 Corps) said that the operation was underway after a contact was established with terrorists around 11:30 am today.

Jammu: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on Saturday near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the police officials, the area where the firefight started is close to the LoC and the terrorists might have infiltrated recently. "The group of terrorists may have recently infiltrated into the Indian side. However, the alert troops tracked them down, and a contact was established," they said.

Officials said that the operation was underway and further details are awaited.

The operation comes a week after Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi issued stern warning against Pakistan saying that if Islamabad continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to "decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not".

He was speaking at an interactive session hosted by 'Uniform Unveiled' at the Manekshaw Centre, where he was asked about how the Indian Army will respond if circumstances that led to Operation Sindoor last year comes up again.



"If you have heard me earlier, what I have said...that Pakistan, if it continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not," the Army chief said.