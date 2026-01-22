ETV Bharat / bharat

Fresh Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu Kashmir’s Kishtwar

Jammu: A fresh encounter broke out between security forces and holed-up terrorists during the ongoing search operation in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.

The operation was launched in Sonnar village near Mandral-Singhpora in the Chatroo belt on Sunday, leading to a gunfight that left one paratrooper dead and seven other soldiers injured.

A fresh contact was established with the holed-up terrorists in the dense forests of Singhpora this morning, the officials said.