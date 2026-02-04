ETV Bharat / bharat

One Terrorist Killed In An Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kishtwar

Jammu: One terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and the terrorists in the Dichar area of the Chatroo in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening.

The personnel, however, re-established contacts with terrorists amid heavy exchange of firing, which is currently in progress.

Giving details, officials said that around 6 PM, the encounter started in the forest area, and the same group of terrorists, who had been on the run since January 18, were tracked again by the security forces.

Giving details, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps posted on X, "In the continuing search and elimination of terrorists in the Kishtwar region, where the hunt has already led to several contacts in the dense forests and challenging terrain, contact was re-established with the terrorists on the run in the ongoing joint Operation Trashi-I, by the troops of CIF Delta #WhiteKnightCorps, @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF at around 5.45 PM today in the general area of Dichhar, Kishtwar."