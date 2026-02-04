One Terrorist Killed In An Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kishtwar
Officials said three terrorists have been hiding in the forest area for the last two years, and few more may be present in nearby forests.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST|
Updated : February 4, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Jammu: One terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and the terrorists in the Dichar area of the Chatroo in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening.
The personnel, however, re-established contacts with terrorists amid heavy exchange of firing, which is currently in progress.
Giving details, officials said that around 6 PM, the encounter started in the forest area, and the same group of terrorists, who had been on the run since January 18, were tracked again by the security forces.
Giving details, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps posted on X, "In the continuing search and elimination of terrorists in the Kishtwar region, where the hunt has already led to several contacts in the dense forests and challenging terrain, contact was re-established with the terrorists on the run in the ongoing joint Operation Trashi-I, by the troops of CIF Delta #WhiteKnightCorps, @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF at around 5.45 PM today in the general area of Dichhar, Kishtwar."
"One terrorist has been successfully neutralised. Operation is in progress," the White Knight Corps added. This is the fifth time since January 18 that security forces have been able to establish contact with terrorists in the area. Due to continuous efforts and operations by the security forces, terrorists are on the run and are coming in contact with forces on regular intervals.
The area has a vast and dense forest area and currently it is covered by snow, but despite that forces are not letting their guards down.
Officials told ETV Bharat that around three terrorists have been hiding in the forest area for the last two years, and a few more may also be present in nearby forests.
During the ongoing operation, one soldier of special forces was killed on January 19, and seven others were injured. There has been no success to the forces so far.
