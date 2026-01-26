ETV Bharat / bharat

J-K: Fresh Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In Kishtwar

Jammu: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in forests near the Zanseer area of Singhpora in Chatroo tehsil of Kishtwar district on Sunday evening.

A total of three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area, who have been on run since last Sunday. An official told ETV Bharat that around 10:50 pm on Sunday night, the contact was established with terrorists after which a heavy exchange of firing is currently going on.

"Despite night and snow covered forests, security forces continued their cordon and search operation and have been able to track down terrorists again. At present a heavy exchange of firing is going on and forces have established a multi-tier cordon so that terrorists aren't able to flee again," the official said.