J-K: Fresh Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In Kishtwar
Published : January 26, 2026 at 1:25 AM IST
Jammu: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in forests near the Zanseer area of Singhpora in Chatroo tehsil of Kishtwar district on Sunday evening.
A total of three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area, who have been on run since last Sunday. An official told ETV Bharat that around 10:50 pm on Sunday night, the contact was established with terrorists after which a heavy exchange of firing is currently going on.
"Despite night and snow covered forests, security forces continued their cordon and search operation and have been able to track down terrorists again. At present a heavy exchange of firing is going on and forces have established a multi-tier cordon so that terrorists aren't able to flee again," the official said.
On January 18, the first contact was established with terrorists following which one soldier of special forces was killed and seven others were injured. During the operation, a hideout was also busted which was a setback to the terrorists as they had stored essential items like food, utensils and other things to survive in the harsh winters.
When terrorists managed to escape, forces didn't let the guards down and even after heavy snowfall in the region, forces kept moving forward and this night they were able to track down the hiding terrorists again in the forests.