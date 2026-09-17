Two Terrorists Killed In Ongoing Encounter In J&K's Udhampur: Army
A joint search operation by the Army, police and CRPF was launched in the remote Bratel Soan and Khubban areas of Majalta, reports Ashish Dutt.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 9:03 AM IST|
Updated : September 17, 2026 at 9:31 AM IST
Udhampur: Two terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in a forested area of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the Army said this morning.
Officials said a joint search operation by the Army, police and CRPF was launched in the remote Bratel Soan and Khubban areas of Majalta around 9 pm on Wednesday following information about the movement of suspected terrorists.
Indian Army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X that two terrorists had been killed so far in Operation Sohan.
"In a joint intelligence-based operation during the intervening night of 16/17 Sep 2026, confirmed inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in the general area of Brattal, Udhampur. Despite hostile weather, difficult terrain and poor visibility, troops of White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF launched a targeted counter-terrorism operation, resulting in the neutralisation of two terrorists," read the post.
#WhiteKnightCorps | #CounterTerrorismOperations— White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) September 17, 2026
𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗢𝗛𝗔𝗡 | 𝗧𝗪𝗢 𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗦 𝗡𝗘𝗨𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗘𝗗
In a joint intelligence-based operation during the intervening night of 16/17 Sep 2026, confirmed inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in… pic.twitter.com/4UokfN8NgF
The Army said the operation is still in progress, with search and surveillance operations continuing in the area. "Security forces remain deployed to track and neutralise any remaining threat," it added.
Earlier, officials said a few rounds of firing and blasts, carried out by the security forces while targeting a suspected hideout, were heard in the forest shortly after the operation began late Wednesday.
The area remained largely quiet through the night before the lull ended on Thursday morning, when the terrorists opened heavy fire in an attempt to break the cordon, they said.
Also read: