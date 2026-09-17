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Two Terrorists Killed In Ongoing Encounter In J&K's Udhampur: Army

A joint search operation by the Army, police and CRPF was launched in the remote Bratel Soan and Khubban areas of Majalta, reports Ashish Dutt.

Encounter Breaks Out Amid Anti-Terror Operation In J&K's Udhampur
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 17, 2026 at 9:03 AM IST

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Updated : September 17, 2026 at 9:31 AM IST

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Udhampur: Two terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in a forested area of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the Army said this morning.

Officials said a joint search operation by the Army, police and CRPF was launched in the remote Bratel Soan and Khubban areas of Majalta around 9 pm on Wednesday following information about the movement of suspected terrorists.

Indian Army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X that two terrorists had been killed so far in Operation Sohan.

"In a joint intelligence-based operation during the intervening night of 16/17 Sep 2026, confirmed inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in the general area of Brattal, Udhampur. Despite hostile weather, difficult terrain and poor visibility, troops of White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF launched a targeted counter-terrorism operation, resulting in the neutralisation of two terrorists," read the post.

The Army said the operation is still in progress, with search and surveillance operations continuing in the area. "Security forces remain deployed to track and neutralise any remaining threat," it added.

Earlier, officials said a few rounds of firing and blasts, carried out by the security forces while targeting a suspected hideout, were heard in the forest shortly after the operation began late Wednesday.

The area remained largely quiet through the night before the lull ended on Thursday morning, when the terrorists opened heavy fire in an attempt to break the cordon, they said.

Also read:

  1. VDG Member Injured In Firing Incident In Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur
  2. Jammu Kashmir Police's CIK Conducts Anti-Terror Raids In Kashmir
Last Updated : September 17, 2026 at 9:31 AM IST

TAGGED:

JAMMU KASHMIR ENCOUNTER
TERRORISTS KILLED
INDIAN ARMY
JAMMU KASHMIR POLICE
UDHAMPUR

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