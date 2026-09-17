ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Terrorists Killed In Ongoing Encounter In J&K's Udhampur: Army

Udhampur: Two terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in a forested area of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the Army said this morning.

Officials said a joint search operation by the Army, police and CRPF was launched in the remote Bratel Soan and Khubban areas of Majalta around 9 pm on Wednesday following information about the movement of suspected terrorists.

Indian Army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X that two terrorists had been killed so far in Operation Sohan.

"In a joint intelligence-based operation during the intervening night of 16/17 Sep 2026, confirmed inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in the general area of Brattal, Udhampur. Despite hostile weather, difficult terrain and poor visibility, troops of White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF launched a targeted counter-terrorism operation, resulting in the neutralisation of two terrorists," read the post.