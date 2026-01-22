ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand: Several Naxalites Killed In Fierce Encounter With Security Forces In Saranda

Chaibasa: A fierce encounter broke out between the Naxalites and the security forces in the Saranda forests of Chaibasa, Jharkhand. Several ultras are reported to have been killed in a gunfight, but there has been no official confirmation yet on the death toll.

Jharkhand Police stated that an encounter between police and Naxalites has been ongoing since morning in the Saranda forest of Chaibasa, while intermittent firing continues from both sides.

According to officials, a major anti-Naxal operation is underway in the Saranda forests. During this operation, police and Naxalites clashed in the Kiru Buru area on Thursday morning. “Upon seeing the police, the Naxalites opened fire, and the security forces retaliated effectively, inflicting significant losses on the Naxalites,” they said.

Due to the dense forest and difficult terrain, the Naxalites are still hiding and firing at the police, officials said. Meanwhile, the CRPF and other security forces are surrounding the forest to either apprehend the Naxalites or eliminate them in an encounter.

According to police sources, more than three Naxalites are believed to have been killed in this encounter. The Jharkhand Police Headquarters has stated that it will provide complete information after the encounter concludes.