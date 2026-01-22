Jharkhand: Several Naxalites Killed In Fierce Encounter With Security Forces In Saranda
Police said that Saranda is the biggest obstacle in making Jharkhand Naxalite-free, with Misir Besra, a politburo member of the banned CPI(Maoist), commanding the area.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 11:38 AM IST
Chaibasa: A fierce encounter broke out between the Naxalites and the security forces in the Saranda forests of Chaibasa, Jharkhand. Several ultras are reported to have been killed in a gunfight, but there has been no official confirmation yet on the death toll.
Jharkhand Police stated that an encounter between police and Naxalites has been ongoing since morning in the Saranda forest of Chaibasa, while intermittent firing continues from both sides.
According to officials, a major anti-Naxal operation is underway in the Saranda forests. During this operation, police and Naxalites clashed in the Kiru Buru area on Thursday morning. “Upon seeing the police, the Naxalites opened fire, and the security forces retaliated effectively, inflicting significant losses on the Naxalites,” they said.
Due to the dense forest and difficult terrain, the Naxalites are still hiding and firing at the police, officials said. Meanwhile, the CRPF and other security forces are surrounding the forest to either apprehend the Naxalites or eliminate them in an encounter.
According to police sources, more than three Naxalites are believed to have been killed in this encounter. The Jharkhand Police Headquarters has stated that it will provide complete information after the encounter concludes.
Current Naxal situation in Saranda
Saranda is the biggest obstacle to making Jharkhand a Naxalite-free state. A Jharkhand Police report indicates that the Naxalite command in Jharkhand is currently in the hands of Misir Besra, a politburo member of the banned CPI (Maoist) with a bounty of one crore rupees on his head.
Besra has a team of 60 hardcore Naxalites, including Central Committee members Anal Da and Asim Mandal, as well as Sushant and other Naxalites from the Jharkhand-Bihar Special Area Committee. All of them are based in Kolhan.
In addition, a group of 20 to 25 Naxalites is working for the notorious Naxalite commander Ajay Mahto. This group is also camping in West Singhbhum.
Also Read