ETV Bharat / bharat

Empty And Full: How The Rice Story Boils Down To In Tamil Nadu And Punjab

Chennai/Bathinda: Nothing illustrates the north-south divide better than rice. While Punjab is facing a problem of plenty, Tamil Nadu is suffering a shortage.

Palanisamy, a farmer residing in Pogalur Panchayat near Annur in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district, sums up the pain of the southern farming community: "Due to lack of rainfall over the past six months, the groundwater level, which was previously accessible at depths of 450 to 600 feet, has now dropped below 1,200 feet. As a result, more than 200 borewells and wells have run dry."

"This month is the season when it rains, and all the farmers have to plant. But due to lack of rain, all the crops already planted are drying up and getting burnt," he says. "Next to agriculture, cattle are also suffering due to lack of water. Cows, which used to be sold for up to Rs 50,000, today fetch Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000."

Paddy cultivation in Punjab (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Down South, Production Down, Prices Up

Dinesh Singh, state president of the Tamil Nadu Rice Mill Owners Association, asserts that Kuruvai paddy cultivation in southern states, including Tamil Nadu, has been severely affected by the impact of climate change and drought. He notes that the severity of the drought in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana is unprecedented in the last 50 to 60 years. “This has hampered paddy production, leading to reduced market stocks and rising rice prices," he says.

While a farmers' association leader claims a 40 per cent drop in food production in the state, rice mill owners maintain that the rising consumption of fine-grain rice varieties in Tamil Nadu, coupled with a lack of corresponding paddy production, has led to market shortage and price hike.

The arrival of new paddy has decreased due to the impact on Kuruvai (short-term) cultivation. "This leads to price hikes when multiple buyers simultaneously attempt to purchase rice from existing stock holders," says Singh. "In other words, factors determining the price include not only the impact on production but also existing market stocks, new arrivals, and procurement procedures."

According to Singh, the consumption of fine-grain rice varieties in Tamil Nadu has been rising over the past 15 years. "Specifically, the growing popularity of 'Karnataka Ponni' rice among the public has driven up the usage of other fine varieties such as BPT and Sona," he says, attributing this trend to increased purchasing power and a growing preference for high-quality rice.

This shift — a rising demand for finer varieties of rice — necessitates a corresponding change in paddy cultivation practices within Tamil Nadu. A primary concern for rice mill owners is that if paddy varieties for high-demand rice types are not produced locally, mills will continue to depend on other states.

Already, Tamil Nadu rice mills procure more paddy from Andhra Pradesh. Transporting paddy from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu is another headache; it incurs a freight cost of Rs 250 per quintal.

A farmer shows rice in a mill in Tamil Nadu (ETV Bharat)

Typically, rice mills maintain their inventory by procuring paddy from farmers and continuously carrying out milling operations; it is a common practice for both farmers and mills to store specific quantities of paddy and rice.

On the allegations regarding the hoarding of rice in rice mills, P R Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers' Associations of Tamil Nadu, points out practical difficulties in storing rice safely for extended periods.

According to him, rice can generally be stored for three to six months while being protected from pest infestations. Storing it beyond this period carries the risk of pest attacks, quality deterioration, and wastage. However, he notes that paddy can be stored for a long time if properly processed and preserved.

He states that there are no specific limits on the quantity of rice that can be stored in mills; rather, stock levels depend on each mill's warehouse capacity and milling throughput. Therefore, he argues that one cannot conclude hoarding is taking place based solely on the volume of rice stored in the mills.