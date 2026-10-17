Empty And Full: How The Rice Story Boils Down To In Tamil Nadu And Punjab
While Punjab's rice milling sector is struggling with storage-related challenges, Tamil Nadu millers see paddy production as below expectations, reports R Sivakumar and Virender Thind.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Chennai/Bathinda: Nothing illustrates the north-south divide better than rice. While Punjab is facing a problem of plenty, Tamil Nadu is suffering a shortage.
Palanisamy, a farmer residing in Pogalur Panchayat near Annur in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district, sums up the pain of the southern farming community: "Due to lack of rainfall over the past six months, the groundwater level, which was previously accessible at depths of 450 to 600 feet, has now dropped below 1,200 feet. As a result, more than 200 borewells and wells have run dry."
"This month is the season when it rains, and all the farmers have to plant. But due to lack of rain, all the crops already planted are drying up and getting burnt," he says. "Next to agriculture, cattle are also suffering due to lack of water. Cows, which used to be sold for up to Rs 50,000, today fetch Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000."
Down South, Production Down, Prices Up
Dinesh Singh, state president of the Tamil Nadu Rice Mill Owners Association, asserts that Kuruvai paddy cultivation in southern states, including Tamil Nadu, has been severely affected by the impact of climate change and drought. He notes that the severity of the drought in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana is unprecedented in the last 50 to 60 years. “This has hampered paddy production, leading to reduced market stocks and rising rice prices," he says.
While a farmers' association leader claims a 40 per cent drop in food production in the state, rice mill owners maintain that the rising consumption of fine-grain rice varieties in Tamil Nadu, coupled with a lack of corresponding paddy production, has led to market shortage and price hike.
The arrival of new paddy has decreased due to the impact on Kuruvai (short-term) cultivation. "This leads to price hikes when multiple buyers simultaneously attempt to purchase rice from existing stock holders," says Singh. "In other words, factors determining the price include not only the impact on production but also existing market stocks, new arrivals, and procurement procedures."
According to Singh, the consumption of fine-grain rice varieties in Tamil Nadu has been rising over the past 15 years. "Specifically, the growing popularity of 'Karnataka Ponni' rice among the public has driven up the usage of other fine varieties such as BPT and Sona," he says, attributing this trend to increased purchasing power and a growing preference for high-quality rice.
This shift — a rising demand for finer varieties of rice — necessitates a corresponding change in paddy cultivation practices within Tamil Nadu. A primary concern for rice mill owners is that if paddy varieties for high-demand rice types are not produced locally, mills will continue to depend on other states.
Already, Tamil Nadu rice mills procure more paddy from Andhra Pradesh. Transporting paddy from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu is another headache; it incurs a freight cost of Rs 250 per quintal.
Typically, rice mills maintain their inventory by procuring paddy from farmers and continuously carrying out milling operations; it is a common practice for both farmers and mills to store specific quantities of paddy and rice.
On the allegations regarding the hoarding of rice in rice mills, P R Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers' Associations of Tamil Nadu, points out practical difficulties in storing rice safely for extended periods.
According to him, rice can generally be stored for three to six months while being protected from pest infestations. Storing it beyond this period carries the risk of pest attacks, quality deterioration, and wastage. However, he notes that paddy can be stored for a long time if properly processed and preserved.
He states that there are no specific limits on the quantity of rice that can be stored in mills; rather, stock levels depend on each mill's warehouse capacity and milling throughput. Therefore, he argues that one cannot conclude hoarding is taking place based solely on the volume of rice stored in the mills.
Furthermore, Pandian mentions that paddy and rice production has declined this year in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. "Paddy production has been severely affected in certain areas of Madurai district, including the Mullaperiyar and Vaigai irrigation zones," he says.
However, an official from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation says that due to the high volume of paddy procurement during the last season, there is a surplus of over 20 lakh metric tonnes.
With the rising demand for fine-variety rice in Tamil Nadu, planning paddy cultivation in alignment with market needs has become crucial. Rice mill owners believe that local production can be boosted through measures such as supplying paddy of quality seed, raising farmer awareness, and encouraging the cultivation of varieties that match market demand.
Punjab: Less Space To Store
The government procurement of paddy in Punjab began on October 1, 2026. While farmers have faced distress due to poor management by the government and administration amidst adverse weather conditions, rice millers continue to grapple with the persistent issue of storing the new paddy crop.
The millers' difficulties have been compounded by the failure to clear stocks of rice and wheat from previous years. Even before the farmers' produce could reach the grain markets, Punjab's rice milling sector was already struggling with storage-related challenges. A major reason behind this is that 10 to 15 per cent of the rice and wheat stocks from previous procurement seasons still remain in government warehouses and various rice mills; the government has re-allocated milling contracts to those shellers that have cleared 85 per cent of their old stock. There are currently around 5,500 shellers in Punjab, of whom approximately 3,600 have been allotted work for milling.
Narayan Garg, district president of the Rice Mill Association, says, "Paddy procured from the ‘mandis’ (markets) by government procurement agencies is handed over to rice millers for milling. The miller processes the paddy into rice and supplies it to the FCI as Custom Milled Rice (CMR) on behalf of the government agency. As a result, if the old rice is not moved out of FCI or other government warehouses in time, it becomes difficult to create space for the new rice."
This processing has once again been delayed by about a month. The milling industry is deeply distressed by this delay.
Starting the milling process late causes significant financial loss to mill owners, as they must bear the full cost of labour, in addition to electricity and other operational expenses.
The government procurement agencies in Punjab purchase paddy from the “mandis” (grain markets) and subsequently arrange for its storage and milling. After procurement from the market, the paddy is allotted to rice millers for milling. It is the miller's responsibility to mill the paddy in accordance with the regulations and deposit the resulting rice into the government account.
When the miller delivers the processed rice to the FCI depot, its quality and weight are inspected. The rice is accepted only after it meets the standards prescribed by the FCI. If a batch fails to meet the specified quality standards, the miller is held responsible. The miller is required to return 67 kg of rice to the government for every quintal of paddy processed. The current situation facing the rice industry in Punjab is critical; stocks of rice and wheat stored within the industry have not yet been lifted by the various agencies.
Although the arrival of paddy in the grain markets began on October 1, the storage facilities within rice mills remain full. If these spaces are not cleared, timely milling will not be possible. Furthermore, if the warehouses are not emptied, the grain markets will become overwhelmed with accumulated stock, halting new procurement. Farmers will also have to bear the brunt of this loss, as the crops will face spoilage.
A rice mill owner says, "If existing stocks of rice and wheat are not lifted rapidly, the entire supply chain — spanning grain markets, mills, and warehouses — will be disrupted once the procurement of the new paddy crop begins. The rice milling industry in Punjab is already severely affected by government rules and regulations; the industry is required to comply with these norms throughout the year, even though it operates for only three to four months."
A rice mill provides employment to 40 to 50 families, with the entire cost burden falling upon the rice millers. However, the rice milling industry operates for only three to four months, yet millers have to bear the associated costs throughout the year. They have urged the government to resolve the storage issue as soon as possible so that they could store and mill the new paddy crop on time and produce high-quality rice in compliance with government terms and conditions.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also wrote a letter to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on October 2, 2026, demanding the speedy evacuation of rice and wheat stocks from Punjab. The letter highlighted that a shortage of storage space could hinder paddy procurement and milling operations.
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