ETV Bharat / bharat

Empowerment Incomplete Without Girl Child's Right To Be Born, To Education, Safety: Justice B V Nagarathna

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge B V Nagarathna has said women's empowerment in India will remain incomplete unless every girl is guaranteed the right to be born, to education, to marital choice, to a career, to inherit property and to safety at home, at work and on a public street.

Delivering the inaugural Cornelia Sorabji Memorial Lecture on Wednesday at Somerville College, University of Oxford, titled "The Doors She Opened: Cornelia Sorabji and the Progress of Women's Rights in India", Justice Nagarathna said the Indian society, particularly the male society, needs to introspect if the goals of the Constitution are to be achieved by the country's women.

"The right to be born as a girl child, the right to education, marital choice, to pursue a career of one's choice, the right to inherit property and safe conditions for women both at home as well as in the workplace and most importantly, on a public street are salient aspects which would empower women to a large extent in India," she said.

Justice Nagarathna said if women can fulfil their choices and goals, the word "empowerment" would pale into insignificance. "Every girl child must have the right to be born and the right to pursue her choices," she said. She said the most important lesson from Cornelia Sorabji's life is that access to justice depends on the ability to transform knowledge into effective agency.

"The doors have been opened by Cornelia. Our responsibility is to ensure that they remain open for women," the apex court judge said.

"I have had the benefit of education and a career to pursue, but there are many women in India who find it difficult to pursue education or have a career, even though well qualified. Indian society, particularly the male society, needs to introspect on this critical aspect," she added. Sorabji is widely recognised as the first woman to practise law in India.

Justice Nagarathna said she has consistently advocated the reservation of one-third seats on government panels for women lawyers, including those representing public sector undertakings, and in legal aid. "The door of the legal profession must, after all, remain open not only to entry, but to professional advancement and institutional leadership," she said.

Justice Nagarathna underlined that the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments reserved at least one-third seats for women in panchayats and municipalities, and the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, extended the principle to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. In her home state of Karnataka, she noted, the reservation in local bodies is not less than 50 per cent.

Cautioning against a purely celebratory view of progress, the top court judge said the presence of women in high public offices does not mean that equality has been achieved. "A woman may hold a senior position while other women remain excluded from education, employment, property or effective legal remedies," she said.

Justice Nagarathna said a constitutional guarantee "may be enforceable in theory, while the cost, delay or social consequences of litigation make its practical exercise difficult". A judgment, she added, cannot by itself ensure that every workplace is safe, every girl receives education or every victim of domestic violence secures timely protection.