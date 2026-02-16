Empowering Bastar's Teachers, Students For A Digital Future: AI Learning From Porta Cabin Schools
A workshop has been organised for teachers to learn AI, content creation, etc. Afterwards, children will create projects analysing weather data, solving local agricultural problems.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Sukma: In the rugged trails of Chhattisgarh's Bastar, which often reverberated with the sound of gunfire, a new voice is being heard, that of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The arrival of AI isn't just signalling technology, but also signifying hope and change in an area marked by unrelenting bloodshed. The echo of AI is breaking the silence of the forests and sending a new message that change is possible.
For years, Sukma has evoked horror images of landmine blasts, encounters and martyrdom. Village children grew up listening to stories of fear more than attending school. In many areas, school buildings were damaged, while elsewhere, education continued under the surveillance of security forces.
In such a backdrop, a new initiative marks the beginning of a new chapter in Sukma's history. Porta Cabin schools have become a safe haven for children to study and play. Now, the introduction of technology in these Porta Cabins is shaping a transformation that seemed impossible even a few years ago. This digital revolution, which began in the Porta Cabins of Sukma, could become an example for all of Bastar in the future.
To implement this initiative, the district administration has organised a special workshop for teachers from Porta Cabin schools at Livelihood College, Sukma. In the workshop, teachers are being introduced to the fundamentals of AI, modern tools, digital content creation and simple project-based teaching methods to the children.
Teachers undergoing training here will no longer be limited to textbooks. Instead, they will make learning interesting through digital boards, smart applications and AI-based learning models.
The objective of the workshop is clear. First, teachers will empower themselves. Then, they will train the students. After the training, these teachers will go to their respective Porta Cabin schools and provide children with a basic understanding of AI. They will be taught what AI is, how it works, and how it can be used in everyday life. Where children once reached school by walking through forest trails, they will now learn to navigate the digital world.
The lack of internet and technological resources kept children here out of the mainstream. But with AI lessons beginning in Porta Cabins, the language of coding and innovation will now prevail.
Children will be encouraged to create small projects like analysing weather data, solving local agricultural problems, or creating digital models tailored to village needs. This education will not only be for passing exams, but also for solving life's problems.
This initiative is a ray of hope for children who experienced insecurity in their childhood, but can now dream of becoming doctors, engineers, police officers, data scientists, AI developers, and technology innovators. A teacher said, "Previously, our children were inspired by seeing children in cities; now, they will become their own inspiration."
The Role of WENIC CERO
A significant role in this initiative has been played by the Jagdalpur-based NGO, WENIC CERO. Its AI trainer, Shirin Kunal, along with her team, are introducing teachers to modern technology. They believe that if given the right direction and opportunities, the children of Sukma are no less than anyone else. Kunal says their aim is not just to teach the children how to use the technology, but to instill confidence in them.
“Children of Sukma have seen and endured a lot, but they have an amazing capacity to learn. AI education will prepare them for the future. When these children create digital projects while living in villages, real change will be visible. We are confident that in the coming years, many children will emerge from the Porta Cabins of Sukma and make their mark on the national and international stage. The use of AI tools is being taught so that children from Naxal-affected areas can advance in their careers,” said Shirin Kunal, instructor, WENIC CERO.