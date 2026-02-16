ETV Bharat / bharat

Empowering Bastar's Teachers, Students For A Digital Future: AI Learning From Porta Cabin Schools

Sukma: In the rugged trails of Chhattisgarh's Bastar, which often reverberated with the sound of gunfire, a new voice is being heard, that of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The arrival of AI isn't just signalling technology, but also signifying hope and change in an area marked by unrelenting bloodshed. The echo of AI is breaking the silence of the forests and sending a new message that change is possible.

For years, Sukma has evoked horror images of landmine blasts, encounters and martyrdom. Village children grew up listening to stories of fear more than attending school. In many areas, school buildings were damaged, while elsewhere, education continued under the surveillance of security forces.

In such a backdrop, a new initiative marks the beginning of a new chapter in Sukma's history. Porta Cabin schools have become a safe haven for children to study and play. Now, the introduction of technology in these Porta Cabins is shaping a transformation that seemed impossible even a few years ago. This digital revolution, which began in the Porta Cabins of Sukma, could become an example for all of Bastar in the future.

To implement this initiative, the district administration has organised a special workshop for teachers from Porta Cabin schools at Livelihood College, Sukma. In the workshop, teachers are being introduced to the fundamentals of AI, modern tools, digital content creation and simple project-based teaching methods to the children.

Teachers undergoing training here will no longer be limited to textbooks. Instead, they will make learning interesting through digital boards, smart applications and AI-based learning models.

The objective of the workshop is clear. First, teachers will empower themselves. Then, they will train the students. After the training, these teachers will go to their respective Porta Cabin schools and provide children with a basic understanding of AI. They will be taught what AI is, how it works, and how it can be used in everyday life. Where children once reached school by walking through forest trails, they will now learn to navigate the digital world.