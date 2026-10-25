Eminent Painter Jogen Chowdhury Passes Away At 87
The ex-Rajya Sabha member was suffering from blood cancer for over a year and had contracted a urinary tract infection during Durga Puja, necessitating hospitalisation.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Kolkata: Renowned painter and former Rajya Sabha MP Jogen Chowdhury passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata's Anandapur at 10:45 am on Sunday. He was 87. The ailing artist was put on ventilation on Saturday after his condition deteriorated.
Hospital sources said Chouwdhury had been suffering from blood cancer for more than a year and contracted a urinary tract infection during Durga Puja, necessitating hospitalisation. It has been learnt that he has undergone multiple chemo treatments in the last 14 months.
"It is with profound sadness that we announce the demise of Shri Jogen Chowdhury, the renowned Indian painter," a statement issued by the Ruby General Hospital said in a statement.
Chowdhury's death marks the loss of one of India's most distinctive contemporary artists, whose evocative paintings, satirical depictions of society and politics, and unmistakable visual style earned him national and international recognition.
His demise has cast a pall of grief over the artist fraternity, with his contribution to modern Indian art remaining an enduring part of the country's cultural legacy. The eminent artist Jogen has established a distinct identity for himself in the world of international art.
Born on February 16, 1939, in Daharpara village in Faridpur of present-day Bangladesh, Chowdhury moved to Kolkata with his family during Partition.
In 1955, he enrolled at the Government College of Art & Craft in Kolkata, from where he graduated in 1960 and began his career as an art teacher at the Howrah Zilla School.
Following the completion of his higher studies in Paris, he returned to India in 1965. Chowdhury also served as a curator at the art gallery in Rashtrapati Bhavan.
In 2014, the then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent Jogen Chowdhury to the Rajya Sabha as a Member of Parliament representing the Trinamool Congress, a position he held until 2020.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed condolences on Chowdhury's death, calling him a "towering pillar of our cultural world."
Deeply pained and grieved by the passing away of eminent painter and legendary artist, Shri Jogen Chowdhury. A maestro whose distinctive strokes redefined Indian modern art, Shri Jogen Chowdhury was a towering pillar of our cultural world. His immense contributions brought international acclaim to West Bengal. His departure leaves an irreparable void in West Bengal's intellectual and artistic soul. On behalf of the Government and the People of West Bengal, I express my profound grief and extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, friends, associates and legions of fans across the globe. Om Shanti 🙏— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) October 25, 2026
"A maestro whose distinctive strokes redefined Indian modern art, Shri Jogen Chowdhury was a towering pillar of our cultural world. His immense contributions brought international acclaim to West Bengal. His departure leaves an irreparable void in West Bengal's intellectual and artistic soul," he shared on X.
Banerjee also shared her grief, calling him a great inspiration to her. "Jogen Chowdhury was the pride of Bengal and India. A great inspiration to artists worldwide, and to me personally. My condolences to his family, friends, and admirers all over the world," she wrote on X.
Jogen Chowdhury was the pride of Bengal and India. A great inspiration to artists worldwide, and me personally. My condolences to his family, friends, and admirers all over the world. He was elected as an AITC Rajya Sabha MP from 2014-20 representing civil society, and was awarded the Banga Bibhushan in 2012. His passing away will create an irreparable void in the world of art and culture— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 25, 2026
"He was elected as an AITC Rajya Sabha MP from 2014-20, representing civil society, and was awarded the Banga Bibhushan in 2012. His passing will create an irreparable void in the world of art and culture," she added.
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