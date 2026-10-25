ETV Bharat / bharat

Eminent Painter Jogen Chowdhury Passes Away At 87

Kolkata: Renowned painter and former Rajya Sabha MP Jogen Chowdhury passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata's Anandapur at 10:45 am on Sunday. He was 87. The ailing artist was put on ventilation on Saturday after his condition deteriorated.

Hospital sources said Chouwdhury had been suffering from blood cancer for more than a year and contracted a urinary tract infection during Durga Puja, necessitating hospitalisation. It has been learnt that he has undergone multiple chemo treatments in the last 14 months.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the demise of Shri Jogen Chowdhury, the renowned Indian painter," a statement issued by the Ruby General Hospital said in a statement.

Chowdhury's death marks the loss of one of India's most distinctive contemporary artists, whose evocative paintings, satirical depictions of society and politics, and unmistakable visual style earned him national and international recognition.

He has undergone multiple chemo treatments in the last 14 months. (ETV Bharat)

His demise has cast a pall of grief over the artist fraternity, with his contribution to modern Indian art remaining an enduring part of the country's cultural legacy. The eminent artist Jogen has established a distinct identity for himself in the world of international art.

Born on February 16, 1939, in Daharpara village in Faridpur of present-day Bangladesh, Chowdhury moved to Kolkata with his family during Partition.

In 1955, he enrolled at the Government College of Art & Craft in Kolkata, from where he graduated in 1960 and began his career as an art teacher at the Howrah Zilla School.