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Eminent Neurosurgeon Ashok Kumar Mahapatra Dies At 74; Odisha CM, LoP Condole His Death

FILE- Eminent neurosurgeon and Padma Shri awardee Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra ( X@MohanMOdisha )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Bhubaneswar: Eminent neurosurgeon and Padma Shri awardee Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, family sources said on Tuesday. He was 74.

Mahapatra was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for neurological ailments. He died on Monday night, they said. He was survived by his wife and daughter. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday mourned the death of the eminent neurosurgeon.

Majhi, in a post on X, said, "Hearing the news of the demise of the renowned medical expert and Padma Shri Professor (Dr) Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, I am deeply saddened. As a distinguished neurosurgeon of the country and a pioneering figure in the world of medical science, he enriched the field of healthcare while bringing pride to Odisha and the entire nation. His remarkable contributions to medical services and research will forever remain unforgettable." BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik said, "Mahapatra has left an indelible mark on the field of medical science. Whether it was establishing AIIMS in Odisha or providing advanced healthcare to the people, he will always remain unforgettable. This is an irreplaceable loss for the entire state of Odisha as well as for India." "While conveying my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members during this hour of profound grief, I pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul," Patnaik said in a post on X. Mahapatra received the Padma Shri award in 2024 for his contribution to the field of medical science.